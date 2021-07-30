13 Cheap Sectional Sofas, Because Who Said Comfy Means Expensive?

Amazon

You may think that outfitting your home with new furniture is an expensive task, but what if we told you there are some amazingly cute and cheap sectional sofas out there? Though large pieces of furniture like couches, dining tables, and bed frames often run pricey, trust us, mama — there are plenty of great options that are budget-friendly too.

Cheap sectional couches can be the perfect centerpiece to your living room or family room (or even your bedroom if you’ve got it like that). But if you live in a smaller home or apartment, you probably don’t want something too overbearing in regards to space. Purchasing a new sectional is a big deal! And there are a lot of things to consider (color and material, among other things). The couch is a place where the entire family can relax after a long day, have fun movie nights, and make memories together — so while budget is important, we know you want a cheap sectional couch that’s comfortable too.

Below we’ve found affordable sectional sofas that cover all areas of concern. From small sectionals for smaller spaces, leather sectional sofas to match the ottoman you refuse to toss, and everything else in between. Check out our top picks for cheap sectional sofas — and don’t forget to grab a waterproof couch cover to protect your brand new furniture from the littles!

Best Cheap Sectional Sofas

HONBAY Reversible Sectional Sofa The HONBAY Reversible Sectional Sofa actually clocks in at a fairly decent price for the size. It’s available in blue brown, brown leather, and brown gray, but the price jumps up a little on the brown leather. This couch is four seats long and has a movable footstool that extends out from wherever you place it. $529.99 AT AMAZON

Best Choice Products 3-Seat L-Shape Tufted Faux Leather Sectional Sofa This Best Choice Products 3-Seat L-Shape Tufted Faux Leather Sectional Sofa would make for a rich, sleek addition to your home. It’s just over 84″ long and can be situated in a few different ways with an ottoman and foot piece. $599.99 AT WALMART

Nolany Convertible Sectional Sofa The Nolany Convertible Sectional Sofa is one of the larger sectionals in the budget-friendly space. Though this couch will cost just over $600, it is a sizable piece of furniture that can comfortably accommodate a handful of people for movie night. It’s 105″ long, so make sure you have the space for it before ordering! $649.99 AT AMAZON

Dorel Living Keaton Reversible Sectional with Pillows You won’t break the bank with this Dorel Living Keaton Reversible Sectional. It comes in the very neutral shades of beige and light gray and is 81″ wide. It’s a good mid-size option for smaller rooms, but it’s not so small that you feel cramped while sitting on it. It even comes with matching pillows! $560.17 AT WALMART

Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa This Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa may be on the higher range of prices on this list, but even at $800, it’s still a bargain compared to many other sectionals on the market. This one comes in five different colorways (including navy, green, cream, and gray) and is about 80″ long. It’s a little bigger than an apartment sofa but not quite as big as many large sectionals, so you have some options for how to style it. $856.00 AT AMAZON

DHP Emily Sectional Futon Sofa This DHP Emily Sectional Futon Sofa is actually pretty cool. It’s super modern in its minimalist style, it comes in a few different colors, and — surprise! — it’s actually a futon. Doesn’t look like it, does it? That means you can lay the whole thing down as a bed for when the kids have a sleepover or if someone has to sleep on the couch for a night. It’s also made from faux leather, in case you’re not into the real thing. $504 AT AMAZON

Poundex PDEX- Sofas If you’re looking for Poundex PDEX- Sofas on a budget, you’ll have to get the warm brown color. This sectional does come in other fun shades (like light blue and citrus), but those come with a heftier price tag. We love the studded detail on this piece of furniture and how plush the cushions look! This sectional is 70″ by 75″ so you’ll need plenty of space. $764 AT AMAZON

HONBAY Grey Sectional Couch The HONBAY Grey Sectional Couch is on the higher end of the price scale here, but relatively speaking, you’re still getting a great deal for a sectional under $1,000. The L Shape is the smallest size in this model, but for a little more money, you can upgrade to a a U-shape or 7-seat sofa. It comes in three different colors (including a gorgeous light blue!), so you’re sure to find something that matches your home. Plus, this sofa has storage, and who doesn’t love that? $969.99 AT AMAZON

Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa The Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa can do so much! Sure, it serves as your couch, but it also has storage, and it can be pulled out for sleeping. (check and check!) It’s 84″ long, so it’s the perfect size for the average living room, too. $682.65 AT AMAZON

Cheap Sectional Sofas Under $500

Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa The prices don’t get much better than this Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa. With this little guy, you can outfit your home with a cute little sectional for right around $300 *swoon*! It’s available in brown, dark beige, dark gray, and light gray, and is a compact 77″ in length. $305 AT AMAZON

Polyester Upholstered L-Shaped Sectional Sofa With Ottoman The Polyester Upholstered L-Shaped Sectional Sofa With Ottoman comes in a couple really fun colors, like bright red and royal blue, as well as your classic neutrals. It comes in right under $500, so it’s a good budget-friendly pick. It’s 77″ long, so it would fit well in smaller rooms or apartments. Plus, you can move the ottoman to whichever side suits your layout. A huge bonus! $479.49 AT OVERSTOCK

Small Sectional Sofas for Cheap

Shintenchi Convertible Sectional Sofa You can grab this Amazon best-seller for under way $500! The Shintenchi Convertible Sectional Sofa is available in chocolate, dark gray, light gray, and light brown, this small sectional will give you a comfy place to sit without breaking the bank. It’s 77″ inches long, so it’s perfect for a small space. $389.99 AT AMAZON

CosmoLiving Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch Can we talk about how gorgeous this green CosmoLiving Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch is? Though this sofa comes in charcoal gray and light gray as well, the green is definitely our favorite. At just over $600, this 81″ long sofa would fit into any home that’s looking for luxury on a budget. $629.99 AT AMAZON

