The Coziest Sofas Specifically Made For Your Kid’s Comfort

We love how kids’ sofas are basically miniature versions of what we grownups have in our living rooms. Everything is better when it’s miniature. Yeah, we said it. Miniature food, miniature ponies, and especially miniature furniture. Kids’ furniture, for the most part, is so much fun. In an effort to appeal to kids, furniture makers create everything from car beds to loft beds to toddler chairs — and even kids’ sofas. If you thought sofas for children only consisted of the couch-shaped pillows splashed with cartoon characters, you’re sorely mistaken. You can now find high-quality furniture made in smaller sizes, especially for kids. We’re talking pleather sofas, princess-style chairs, and so much more. You’re going to want many of these in your own size, and we absolutely feel you! Ahead, find our favorite kids’ sofas — including those couch-shaped pillows splashed with cartoon characters.

Best Kids’ Sofa Chairs

Keet Roundy Kid's Chair How adorable is this Keet Roundy Kid’s Chair? Available in six different colors, this chair measures 24″ x 18″ x 17″ and is the perfect size for your little one — who will look like a little adult in this fancy chair! It’s made with foam for maximum comfort and a wooden frame. While this chair doesn’t have any machine washable pieces, you can use a vacuum on it or spot clean it with gentle soap. $51.46 AT AMAZON

Costzon Kids Sofa We just really want to know where we can get this Costzon Kids Sofa in an adult size because WOW is it amazing. Available in pink or white, this comfy chair is shaped like a crown and comes with a matching ottoman. While we think the white could be ambitious for a child — you know how messy they are — we support you if you want to go that route. It’s made with a spongy interior and a PVC leather exterior, which should make it a little easier to clean, as long as you make sure your little keep their crayons and markers away! $94.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Sofa Beds

DHP Ariana Kids Sofa Futon The DHP Ariana Kids Sofa Futon is the perfect small futon to fit your little ones. If your child’s bedroom has the space, this would function really well as a sofa for them to hang out on and a folded-out bed for a sleepover. It’s available in five colors and can hold up to 200 pounds, which means it can also hold a couple kids at once. $195.00 AT AMAZON

DELSIT Toddler Couch The fun prints on the DELSIT Toddler Couch will look darling in any child’s room. Not only does this sweet couch give your kid a comfortable place to sit and read or play, but it also folds out to provide a place to nap. These fold-out couches are also great for sleepovers because they’re easy enough to move around and don’t take up a lot of room in your house. The cover on this one is also machine washable, so you don’t even have to worry when your little one (inevitably) spills something on it! $77.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Flip Open Sofas

Marshmallow Furniture 2-in-1 Flip Open Foam Couch Your child will love this Marshmallow Furniture 2-in-1 Flip Open Foam Couch, mostly because it has a fun Toy Story theme! You can plop this little couch down in front of the TV for movie night so your little one has their very own spot and if they start to get tired, the couch folds out into a little bed. It’s also a budget-friendly price, at less than $50. Best of all — the cover is machine washable. $47.99 AT AMAZON

Pottery Barn Kids Navy with White Piping Anywhere Sofa Lounger This lounger is 100% class, especially with its monogram feature. Which, sure, a kid doesn’t *really* need (they certainly don’t care). But it’s sure cute. The high-quality, durable slipcover is made from cotton and is machine-washable. It’s stuffed with recyclable foam and 30% soy material, and is GREENGUARD certified, which means it doesn’t contain icky chemicals that could harm kids. What’s extra cool about this sofa, is that it unfolds and becomes a play mat! $249 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Delta Comfort Serta Perfect Sleeper This Delta Comfort Serta Perfect Sleeper is extra soft and cozy for your little one. It’s a couch that flips out to a small bed so your kid can use it any which way. It’s available in gray or pink and conveniently machine washable. One callout on this kid-size sofa is that the zipper on the cover doesn’t have a pull on it so that it’s more safe for your kids. That does mean that when you want to use it you’ll have to use a paperclip or similar item to move the zipper, but for the safety of your little ones, we think it’s worth the trouble. $51.24 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Sleeper Sofas

Jaxx Zipline Kids Modular Loveseat & Ottomans The Jaxx Zipline Kids Modular Loveseat & Ottomans is totally customizable, which makes it so much more than a sofa. You can fold the cushions in different ways and use the ottomans for more than just feet to turn this from a sofa into the perfect napping spot for your kids. It comes in eight different colors and has a 100% foam interior. The cover can be removed and tossed in the washing machine too. There’s a lot to love about this versatile piece of kids’ furniture! $169.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Mini Sofas

Koopo Kids Sofa Couch This Koopo Kids Sofa Couch will fit right in with your adult-size furniture because it’s so chic. The two-seat couch is available in blue, gray, and light green, and has a lovely tufted look with light wooden legs. It measures 29″ x 17.7″ x 19″ and is made to hold up to 99 pounds. It’ll arrive at your doorstep nearly all ready to go — you just have to put on the legs! $129.99 AT AMAZON

Marshmallow Furniture, Children's 2-in-1 Flip Open Foam Compressed Sofa It’s okay if Toy Story isn’t your kid’s jam — this Marshmallow Furniture, Children’s 2-in-1 Flip Open Foam Compressed Sofa comes in Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse varieties, as well as Elmo and PAW Patrol. There’s bound to be a cartoon character your child likes somewhere in this bunch! The ultra soft fold-out couch easily becomes the perfect mat to lie down on, and the cover is conveniently machine washable. It also has the child-proof zipper with no pull that makes it safer for your little one. Yes, you’ll need a paper clip or something similar to use the zipper. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Costzon Children Sofa If you’re raising a tiny future CEO of a billion-dollar company, they’ll definitely need this Costzon Children Sofa. Reminiscent of a beautiful leather sofa you might see in a fancy office, this miniature version also comes with a footstool to complete the whole vibe. It’s available in black, white, and pink and is labeled as easy to clean, which is always a plus for kids. It measures 32.5″ x 16.5″ x 16″ so it’s a great size for small rooms (and small kids)! $125.99 AT AMAZON

