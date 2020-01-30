12 Flipping Awesome Skateboards For Kids Of All Ages

Kids—they grow up too fast. One second you’re swaddling them like a little burrito, the next they’re ready for big wheels. Tricycles, scooters, skateboards… the madness just doesn’t stop. Before you know it, they’ll be stuntin’ on the streets and begging for an allowance increase (cue heavy eye roll). Being the helicopter mom that you are, naturally, safety is a top priority. Your kiddos may not see it that way but no exceptions—safety first. Despite their endless groaning, a helmet and knee pads are 100 percent in order to keep any potentially catastrophic collisions at bay.

So what’s a parent to do when they know sh*t about skateboards? We. Got. You. First things first: Set a budget. While you can snag a board for as low as $15, there are fancier models that list for well over $100. Before shelling out beaucoup bucks for a hobby that may not stick (#kidsthesedays), we recommend starting out with a beginner board and then graduating to something more advanced. Also, be sure to check the specs on whatever skateboard you end up choosing. Beyond the weight limit and length of the skate deck, you’ll find that some are made from plastic while others are constructed from wood. For most beginners, stability is a top priority but for a more skilled rider, some skateboards are better optimized for cranking out tricks. Check out the best 12 skateboards for kids of all ages and genders (duh!).

RIMABLE Complete 22 Inch Skateboard Look no further: RIMABLE has one of the best skateboards for beginners. Solid specs include a smooth bearing and PU wheels for a fast ride. From cruisin’ around the neighboorhood to the occasional stunt (nothing too crazy, now!), this 22-inch board does it all. Plus, the galaxy design is pretty dope if you have a youngster who’s obsessed with outer space. $50 AT AMAZON

Cal 7 Complete Mini Cruiser Plastic Skateboard Cowabunga, dude! Kids and adults alike rave about the Cal 7 mini cruiser. Besides the assortment of pastel color decks to choose from—not to mention the affordable price point—they come fully assembled so you won’t even have to break out the toolbox. Bonus: The compact size and 60mm wheels make this an ideal ride for the beach or sidewalk. $30 AT AMAZON

Eggboards Mini Longboard Cruiser Skateboard Granted, Eggboards are a bit more of a splurge than your run-of-the-mill cruiser but the quality speaks for itself. Most notably, the wide 19-inch board (aka, the shortest longboard) will be a hit among newbie riders. Made from durable bamboo—and tricked out with performance ABEC-9 bearings—this portable board can be enjoyed by the entire fam. $109 AT AMAZON

Razor Ripstik DLX Mini in Blue Make like Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century with this lightning-fast skateboard that’s recommended for eight-year-olds who have graduated from beginner boards. The Mini Ripsitk’s ergonomic design will have your little daredevil mastering crazy kickflips in no time. $40 AT TARGET

WhiteFang Skateboards for Beginners For all your junior boarders, the WhiteFang is an all-around winner. Seven layers of durable Canadian maple wood, an emery sandpaper surface, and super smooth high-rebound wheels make this the ideal board for learning new tricks. (Don’t worry, mom: Thankfully, they’ve still got a ways to go before nailing the McTwist.) $40 AT AMAZON

Merkapa 22" Complete Skateboard With Colorful LED Light Up Wheels for Beginners New LED light-up wheels, who dis?! Merkapa’s boardwalk-friendly 22-inch skateboard will give your child the confidence to soar at the skate park. One Amazon customer raves: “Perfect for our 6-year-old! Right size and speed for a small child with no prior skateboard experience. She picked this up very quickly.” $35 AT AMAZON

Playshion 39 Inch Drop Through Freestyle Longboard Skateboard Cruiser New riders, especially preteens, will benefit the most from Playshion’s freestyle eight-ply hardwood maple skateboard. The flexible concave deck and drop through mounting (i.e. the board is set only about four inches off the ground) will allow beginners to gain confidence with balance and stability. $63 AT AMAZON

Chillafish Skatieskootie The next best thing to a skateboard is a Skatieskootie—part skateboard, part scooter. Recommended for ages 3+, this cool contraption makes learning to steer like a big kid a cinch. The handlebar can easily be adjusted to your child’s height and the board itself can be personalized (each comes with an assortment of colored deck plates and colored tails so you can mix-and-match). $60 AT AMAZON

PlayWheels Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 21" Wood Cruiser Skateboard Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and under twenty bucks?! JACKPOT. If you’ve been searching high and low for the best skateboard for five-year-olds, then this is it. This 21-inch wood cruiser is easy to maneuver thanks to its single kicktail. Throw in nylon bearings for one helluva smooth ride. $15 AT AMAZON

RudeBoyz 17 Inch Mini Wooden Cruiser Graphic Beginner Kids Skateboard It may look small, but don’t be fooled. RudeBoyz has one of the best skateboards for a six-year-old beginner who’s just getting started. Besides the gnarly skull design, your future skateboard pro will be learning the ropes in no time with this incredibly sturdy board commanding attention on the streets. $20 AT AMAZON

FunLittleToy B.Duck 24 Inch Skateboard for Beginner You, lucky duckling, you. It’s not every day you find a board that’s kid-friendly and mom-approved but it can be done. Patricia K. (on Amazon) raves that it’s the safest board for pre-schoolers. This 24-inch skateboard is not only easy to brake and maneuver but it includes an anti-slip deck. $30 AT AMAZON

ChromeWheels Skateboard 22 inch Cruiser with LED Light Up Wheels ‘Cuz she’s just a sk8ter girl… Move over Tony Hawk, there’s a new skateboarder in town. Recommended for ages three and up, this tricked out cruiser comes with all the bells and whistles—namely, LED light-up chrome wheels. Coolness factor aside, this board is excellent for developing strength, balance, and stamina. $30 AT AMAZON

