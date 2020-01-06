Awaken Your Baby’s Senses With These 12 Touch And Feel Books

As a mom, naturally, your first instinct is to tell your kids “don’t touch!” The thing about babies/toddlers/preschoolers is that they like to touch everything. Your freshly painted walls, the perfectly arranged displays of produce at the supermarket (cleanup on aisle five, anyone?), the list goes on. Encourage interaction without causing a $h!tshow with a slew of baby touch books that require babies to utilize all five senses. You’ll find everything from touchable elements to pull-out tabs and even fun scratch-and-sniff panels. Not only will you instill an early love for reading but your child will develop valuable motor skills in the process. Keep scrolling for 12 sensory books for babies that deserve a spot on your bookshelf in 2020. Whether you’re reading before bed or during playtime, these colorful picture books and puppet books (get on it, busy mamas!) are guaranteed to be a hit.

Little Giraffe: Finger Puppet Book Allow Mr. Giraffe to kick off storytime with this interactive finger puppet book recommended for preschoolers. Your toddler will get a kick out of being able to “feel” the puppet. Note to mamas: Whip this bad boy out when you’re in the middle of cooking dinner or in the car (i.e. the commute home during effing rush hour). $7 AT AMAZON

Good Night, Curious George Padded Board Book He’s quick! He’s curious! He’s a li’l monkey by the name of George. As if you needed any more convincing, this touch ‘n’ feel board book—chock-full of cute illustrations and touchable textures—is the quintessential bedtime read. The plot follows George as he unwinds for bed through a variety of tasks (including but not limited to putting on his striped jammies). $10 AT AMAZON

Tails This delightfully interactive book examining different types of animal tails from Matthew Van Fleet has it all. Textures to touch, pull tabs, and even a scratch-and-sniff (oh, baby!). Andrea V on Amazon raves that it’s her son’s most-loved book. “The interaction with the wagging of the tails throughout the book and the sensory components—bumpy, stringy, scaly tails—are a joy!” $11 AT AMAZON

Touch! My Big Touch-and-Feel Word Book Your big boy (or girl) is officially ready for his/her first touch-and-feel word book. May we suggest snatching this one up STAT (and while you’re at it, snag an extra copy for your BFF’s upcoming baby shower too)? Containing 150 words and 30 touch-and-feel elements—even sticky toast—this brilliant picture book will require your child to utilize all senses. $16 AT AMAZON

Good Morning Good Night T-minus how many minutes until it’s your sleepyhead’s bedtime? Let the countdown begin with Good Morning Good Night. Inside, you’ll find no shortage of fold-out pages and colorful spreads containing fluffy fur babies (including a touchable lamb) as they, too, get ready to hit the hay. $10 AT AMAZON

Baby Einstein Backyard All Year It’s unanimous, moms. Toddlers la-la-love Baby Einstein books. They’re enamored by the bright colors and fun textures that require them to “touch, feel, trace, and talk.” This specific installment takes readers on a journey as a bunch of backyard animals recount their favorite playtime activities throughout each season. $9 AT AMAZON

This Little Piggy Wait for it… This little piggy (aka, your babushka) loves to read and tell nursery rhymes. Yes, we are putting yet another finger puppet book on your radar, but this one is too dang cute to leave out. The story documents five little piglets as they go about their busy day. Teach your baby hand-eye coordination by letting them wiggle the piggy (eep!). $7 AT AMAZON

That's Not My Puppy: Its Coat Is Too Hairy Develop sensory awareness early on with this fun series of touchy-feely books from Usborne. Introduce your preschooler to the idea of having a new pup with a slew of textures ranging from hairy to shaggy. J. Musser on Amazon says. “She {two-year-old daughter} loves squealing “Not My Puppy!” as I turn the pages and we feel the different parts that make it ‘not her puppy.'” $12 AT AMAZON

TouchThinkLearn: Vehicles Adults and children alike will gravitate toward this aesthetically pleasing board book containing 3-D images of vehicles (from a car to a spaceship) and a cluster of related words. On Amazon, Deanna says: “The colors, the cutouts, and textures keep him interested in each page even at 10-months now.” $13 AT AMAZON

Touch and Feel: Never Touch a Dinosaur Go ahead and add this gem to your list of baby-friendly dinosaur books to invest in 2020. Let your little one’s imagination run wild with a variety of rubberized textures (hence, the “touch” element) and colorful illustrations. Bonus points for the fun rhymes warning of the dangers of touching a dino in the flesh. Oops… too late. 😉 $8 AT AMAZON

Elmer's Touch and Feel World It’s hard to go wrong when a colorful patchwork elephant named Elmer is the protagonist of the story. As one Amazon reviewer, Ms. S, raves: “The plotline is great, and I love the message about being proud of who you are instead of trying to fit in. The illustrations are fun and colorful—overall just a great book!” ‘Nuff said. $14 AT AMAZON

Pat the Bunny An oldie, but goodie, this OG children’s classic (originally published in 1940) has been around for generations. Odds are your mom read it to you as a child, and now you’ll make new memories with your little one. From areas to scratch (Daddy’s face stubble) to touchable elements (like a furry bunny), be prepared to utilize all five senses. $7 AT AMAZON

For more toddler-approved books and kids gear, be sure to check out Scary Mommy’s Spotted finds.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.