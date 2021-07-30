These Awesome Toy Airplanes Will Take Playtime To New Heights

Getty Images/Nenad Stojnev

When your little has lost interest in the pile of toy cars stacked in their toy bin, it may be time to take things to a new level (literally) with the best toy airplanes! Whether you have a tiny toddler on your hands or a big kid who’s only interested in something cool and techy, there’s a toy airplane every kid can enjoy. From remote control airplanes to huge ride-on planes, the possibilities are endless!

If you need another incentive mama, playing with toy airplanes is also a great way to teach your children about real ones! Many have similar controls, sounds, and exterior as the real thing. Toy airplanes can also get them excited about traveling on a real plane one day (which means family trips will be slightly easier, and we’ll take all the help we can get in that department). So ladies and gents, fasten your seatbelts and prepare to shop the best toy airplanes on the market right now! Check out our top picks below.

Best Toy Airplanes

TEMI Mist Spay Storage Transport Plane Cargo The TEMI Mist Spay Storage Transport Plane Cargo will keep your kids busy all afternoon while they supervise this cargo plane. Not only does this plane have lights and sounds, but it creates a mist to look like exhaust and has functioning doors and wheels for endless play. It comes with 20 pieces and is great for big kids who love planes and cars. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Toysery Airplane Toys for Kids The Toysery Airplane Toys for Kids is so life-like! Kids will love playing with an airplane that looks just like the real thing. It has lights, sounds, and even a motion sensor that will redirect the toy if it’s about to bump into something. (A great safety feature for pets and our feet, am I right?) $20 AT AMAZON

CUKU 2 Pack LED Light Airplane This CUKU 2 Pack LED Light Airplane set are lots of fun without any of the bells and whistles. But don’t worry — not having the lights, music, or tech features doesn’t make these airplanes any less of a good time for your children. The bright-colored gliders can literally soar through the air and will have your kids chasing them for hours. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Best Airplane Toys for Toddlers

3 Bees & Me Airplane Toys This 3 Bees & Me Airplane Toys set is perfect for your toddlers who are ready to build their fine motor skills. Recommended for ages 2 and up, this set of airplanes can roll on wheels and make their propellers go. It comes with four in a pack, so there’s plenty of fun to be had. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Green Toys Airplane The Green Toys Airplane is a chunky, bright-colored plane that’s visually stimulating for little eyes and easy to handle by little hands. Your toddler will love making this plane go, whether it’s on the floor or around in the air. Plus, it’s made from recycled plastic, which is always a bonus when it comes to sustainability. $14.00 AT AMAZON

Best Remote Control Airplane Toys

Liberty Imports My First RC Cartoon Plane Don’t overthink the name of this one, mama — the Liberty Imports My First RC Cartoon plane is the perfect remote control toy plane for little hands! The controller is pretty simple, with only a forward and backward button so your small children can feel confident in making the plane move. While it won’t take flight, it will zoom super fast across the floor! $17.98 AT AMAZON

LBKR Tech RC Plane For the bigger kids, try this LBKR Tech RC Plane that actually will take flight. Designed for kids, this plane is durable, lightweight, and easy to handle. The remote control is easy for kiddos to figure out and will let them feel confident in something as exciting as sending a plane into the air. And that confidence is unmatched! $39.98 AT AMAZON

Best Airplane Ride-on Toys

Kiddieland Disney Mickey Mouse Plane Light & Sound Activity Ride-On Your little one will love this Kiddieland Disney Mickey Mouse Plane Light & Sound Activity Ride-On. Complete with all your kid’s favorite Disney characters, this ride-on airplane also plays music, makes revving noises, and has propellers that move. Get ready, because your little one will be zooming all over with this toy! $47.99 AT AMAZON

Best Wooden Airplane Toys

Wooden Model Airplane This pack of Wooden Model Airplanes doubles as a toy and a craft. You’ll get eight wooden airplanes that your kids and their friends can decorate and then play with. They can color them or paint them to their hearts desire, and once ready, take them outside to take flight. $13.58 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Wooden Airplane Play Set Your child can be the pilot of this Melissa & Doug Wooden Airplane Play Set that also comes with people and their luggage. Load all the passengers into the plane, make sure they have their suitcases, and take flight for a faraway place! $15.99 AT AMAZON

Big Airplane Toys

Acksonse Airplane Toy The Acksonse Airplane Toy is a jumbo jet big enough to fit a bunch of cars into! The ambulance plane comes with other emergency vehicles that absolutely must be transported and need your child’s help to do so! It makes plenty of fun sounds, too, so your little one will have all the right noises while flying. $29.92 AT AMAZON

