Tracy’s Dog, The Internet-Famous Dual Vibrator, Is A Million Times Better Than Oral Sex

If you’re looking for an honest Tracy’s Dog review, you’ve come to the right place. And if you’re wondering whether or not you should buy the internet famous Tracy’s Dog vibrator, I’m here to say YES. Yes, you should. And while you’re at it, check out our reviews of The Satisfyer, Womanizer, and Enigma. Because those are also dope and your clitoris will thank you.

Anyway! Tracy’s Dog has done it again. By that, I mean they’ve spoiled my vagina with the OG Vibrator that took care of all my sweet spots at exactly the right moments. Now, I’ve had my share of having silicone-sucking sex toys between my thighs and really, the competition is getting steep with this new battery-operated-boyfriend.

What does Tracy’s Dog feel like?

First, I love the feeling of a new vibe in my hands. Especially this one — it’s silky soft and made out of body-sage silicone which is odor-free. Second, I could tell by first touch I was going to fall hard and fast for this OG vibe. I no longer really want to waste my time with a toy that only hits one spot. This toy sent from the Gods above will stimulate you in two ways at once — not to mention there are other body parts that are worthy of getting kisses from its suction, but we’ll get into that later.

Sure, a vibrator is great but have you ever inserted a vibe into your honey pot, and had the other end of the magic wand simulate oral sex? If you haven’t, I demand you try the Tracy’s Dog OG as soon as orgasmically possibly because once you do, all your other toys won’t even be able to touch the pleasure you are about to experience.

The OG has ten strong suction modes that you can tease yourself with, or try a steady pace. As much as I’d like to brag about my self-pleasuring skills and tell you I can edge myself into a mind-blowing orgasm, after a half hour of foreplay with this purple pleaser, I’m not going to blow sunshine up your bum.

I try and tease myself a bit, but I like a steady number 5 mode all the way. And by all the way, I mean the twenty seconds it takes me to get my rocks off because the OG delivers, baby.

How do you use Tracy’s Dog?

You can use just the suction if that’s how you roll, but I beg you, try the main rod too. In fact, I recommend inserting that first (because the suction is going to make you jet your juice so fast you won’t be able to think about putting anything into anything correctly), and finding one of the 10-vibration modes you like that tickles your G-spot perfectly.

After you have that squared away, I promise your vag will be pumping full of blood and your clitoris will be waiting for its turn. The OG makes this easy — it’s flexible, and fits so nicely in your hand you barely have to do any work to get it to work its magic.

If you ask me, having your G-spot and pink pearl stimulated it the same time is a reason to get out of the bed in the morning. Then get right back in with amazing tumbleweed tangler. Not to mention this two-in-one vibrator is under $45 so really, it’s a steal.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, allow me to introduce you to some other ways you can play with this love wand:

The suction is gentle enough (or rough enough, this is your sex life) to place on your nipples you’d like to take it a bit slower. This is a power move you can do to yourself while your partner is going down on you, too. I’ve used it on my nips one hundred times a time or two and I love it — it gets me nice and sugared up during those time I need a little extra, well, sugar, if you know what I’m saying.

But the best part about the OG vibrator? You can use it with your partner. Of course this is nice for all the traditional ways: they can watch you use it, or they can be the driver. However, the suction feels great on the tip of a penis. The vibrations feel great on the testicles and to take a blow job to the next level.

If your partner is into anal activity, they may enjoy putting the main rod in their bum hole to stimulate the P-spot. For an extra treat, while the vibe is doing its thing to their anus, you can adjust the OG so the suction hits the balls, too.

Who knew this smooth device could solve so many problems? And for the price, you will save so much money by staying in for date night and getting out your OG vibrator to play with. Who needs a night out when you can both achieve an orgasm that makes you feel like you are on the brink of passing out anyway?

Believe me when I tell you, the OG vibrator will take you to a different dimension. And beyond. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have an appointment to teleport. For the third time this week.

