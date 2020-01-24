Being a mom is the hardest job in the entire world. No $h*t Sherlock! Tell us something we don’t already know. That said, being a mom is also the most rewarding experience that will forever change you for the better. While we don’t need a holiday like Valentine’s Day to remind us just how ‘hashtag blessed’ we are to have a loving family, we certainly won’t say no to a little extra gifting and affection.

Check out these 10 Valentine’s gifts for mom (think $20 or less) that the kids could totally buy you this February 14. Granted, they may need a little help from dad (or from you, let’s be realistic) but it’s the thought that counts, right?! Ideally, anything super sweet and sentimental—in other words, heart-printed err’thang—is guaranteed to hit the mark. Besides being reminded that you’re #1 Mom (damn straight), gifts that come from the heart are also a big win in our book. Experimental gifts involving the kids, like a cooking class or paint night, may also be worth looking into doing together.

Knock Knock Vouchers for Mom You had us at breakfast in bed (french toast with maple syrup, please!). This clever voucher book contains 20 coupons—from “peace and quiet” to “no complaints day”—that can be redeemed at any time. $10 AT AMAZON

Dash DMW001HR Mini Maker Machine Shaped Individual Waffles Ah, we heart it. This mini waffle maker is not only quick and easy to use, but it’s guaranteed fun for the entire fam. Set up your own DIY waffle bar (funfetti batter FTW) for a low-key Sunday brunch at home. $15 AT AMAZON

Dinosaur Heart Plush Somebody thinks you’re dino-mite. This keepsake plush stuffed animal would be adorbs paired with a handmade Valentine’s Day card. $20 AT PAPER SOURCE

Mom and Me Cookbook ‘Cuz more quality time with your mini-me is the one gift that money can’t buy. Encourage healthy eating habits early on with this family-oriented cookbook geared toward ages three and up. LOTS of pictures and easy-to-follow instructions will make for oodles of fun in the kitchen. $12 AT AMAZON

Pastabilities—Eat Your Heart Out Pasta, Set of 2 Packages Cool it on the no-carbs rule, mama! Eat your heart out with the most playful die-cut pasta (comes in a package of two) on the planet. It’s vegan-friendly and naturally delicious. Just think of the dinner pastabilities (pun intended but, yes, let’s get some classic tomato basil pasta on the menu STAT). $13 AT AMAZON

Rosanna Pansino by Wilton Half Apron Are we sensing a theme this Valentine’s Day? The kiddos either really like eating or they like being with you in the kitchen. Play hostess with the mostest and, more importantly, keep spills at bay with a festive heart-print half-apron. $9 AT AMAZON

Birthday Cake Bubble Bath Bomb by Two Sisters Spa You asked for more “me” time and the kids (and daddy-o) reciprocated. Treat yo’ self to a little R&R with Two Sisters Spa’s skin-nourishing birthday cake bubble bath bomb. Stephanie R. on Amazon weighs in: “I am obsessed with these bath bombs! They smell soo good!” We rest our case. $8 AT AMAZON

