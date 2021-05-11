Water Fight! The Best Water Guns To Stay Cool And Victorious This Summer

Getty Images/ filadendron

Oh, water guns. You’re such a staple to every fun activity during summertime. So many of the toys your kids are obsessed with today weren’t around when you were a kid—ahem, tablets and hoverboards anyone? But one tried-and-true toy that’s most definitely not lost its popularity among the kiddo crowd is toy water guns, because, who doesn’t enjoy getting sprayed with some cold water on a super hot summer day?! It’s also an activity that the whole family can get involved in, so you can bring together all ages for some backyard fun. Bonus if you’ve got inflatable water slides and kiddie pools for more backyard water adventures.

The toy water guns that are on the market today haven’t even changed much in the past several decades other than some additional bells and whistles that make them even easier to operate and at an even higher capacity, along with CPC-certified credibility. As a bonus, the prices for these kinds of toys are usually super reasonable, so your little one can collect quite the stash.

Ready to shop for water guns that will provide ample entertainment for your whole fam all summer long? Check out some of these mom-approved options.

Best Water Guns for Kids

HITOP Water Guns for Kids These water guns have rave reviews on Amazon and it’s clear to see why. They’re easy to maneuver, even for younger kiddos, and have a long-range shot—up to 27 feet! You can purchase them in a 2- or a 3-pack, which is super convenient if you have more than one child. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Fun-Here Water Guns Both kids and adults can have fun with these super simple, but super efficient water guns that come in a pack of 6. They’re the perfect size for hands as little as a three year old’s, are easy to fill up and can shoot as far as 20 feet. They’re also made out of a high-quality material that’s non-toxic and meets U.S. standards. $16.99 AT AMAZON

KIDPAR 4 Pack Waters Gun This pack of four super-soaker water guns can hold up to 220 ml of water and shoot as far as 25 feet to hit your desired target. They’re easy to use, an attribute that makes them ideal for kids of all ages, they feature a leak-proof design and they’re made out of a safe and durable ABS plastic material. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Free to Fly Water Gun Toy Ready to deck your kid out in a literal water gun super soaker backpack? Whether it’s Halloween, his birthday or a Sunday backyard barbecue, this is sure to impress. It can hold up to 52 ounces of water and shoot impressively far—no pumping necessary! The company offers a 12-month guarantee and will replace it at no cost should it break. $14.98 AT AMAZON

Best Super Soaker Water Guns

Super Z Outlet Mini Colorful Squirt Water Guns If you’re hosting a birthday party or just want to have an endless supply of toy water guns, you can’t go wrong with this pack of 30. They’re super tiny, so they make great party favors or bring-along toys for the beach, pool or a neighbor’s backyard. They come in an assortment of colors including yellow, orange, red, blue and green. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Joyin Super Water Blaster This pack of two super water blasters will take backyard fun to the next level. They hold up to 25 ounces of water and can shoot up to 36 feet! Parents will be happy to know that they’re made out of a non-toxic material that meets U.S. toy standards. $13.95 AT AMAZON

Max Liquidator 6-Pack Water Blaster Set This pack of 6 foam water shooters is great for a birthday party or pool party of any kind. They’re super easy to use—just pull back the handle to load the “cannon” with water, aim it at your target shot and push the handle forward so you can blast your target with water. It’s super lightweight, so it will float when not in use. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Strongest Water Guns

Scientoy Water Gun You can’t beat the price and top-notch reviews on this strong and powerful toy water gun, which has up to 1200CC capacity and can shoot at least 35 times without a fill-up. Thanks to its quick-soaking trigger, you can easily fill up the tank, line up your target and then open fire, shooting as far as 35 feet. You don’t have to worry about leaking with this water gun, unlike others, and can even opt to add crushed ice for additional fun. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Jogotoll 2 Pack Water Guns If you’re looking for a water gun that packs some serious power and has a long-range target distance, this is a great choice. The water pistol supercharging device can hold 8 times the pressure of a standard water booster. It’s also lightweight, so it’s great for little hands. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Backpack Water Guns

Little Kids 838 Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack Toy Toddlers and big kids alike will love this Paw Patrol-themed water gun that features a rescue pack that can go on your kid’s back like a backpack. The soaker holds up to 33 ounces of water, which means more fun and less refill time, and can blast up to a 30-foot distance. $12.99 AT AMAZON

SNAEN Water Blaster If you’re looking for a backpack water gun that can hold a ton of water, you can’t go wrong with this one—it can store up to 88 ounces of water and has a 32-inch soft hose that can provide endless fun for your kids all summer long. It’s made of a non-toxic ABS plastic material for optimal safety and durability. $30.59 AT AMAZON

Toy Life Water Guns for Boys and Girls Ready to deck your kid out in a literal water gun super soaker backpack? Whether it’s Halloween, his birthday or a Sunday backyard barbecue, this is sure to impress. It can hold up to 52 ounces of water and shoot impressively far—no pumping necessary! The company offers a 12-month guarantee and will replace it at no cost should it break. $14.98 AT AMAZON

Love by these mom-approved active toys? Browse our favorite toys for more inspiration!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.