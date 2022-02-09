75 Gnarly Baby Name Ideas For Your Future Surfing Legend

Alexey Aryutov/Getty Images

Surfer names are all the rage for beach-loving families who never want to leave the water. Just think about it — sun, sand, crystal clear waters, and your favorite surfboard. What more could you want? It makes sense to want to give your baby a surf-inspired name if you’re someone who either spends a lot of time surfing or has high hopes that your baby will.

The beauty of something like surfer names is that there are a lot of ways you can think about this. You can draw inspiration from some of the most iconic surfers who have ever ridden the waves — both men and women — and use their first or last names to bestow upon your own bundle of joy. Kelly Slater is one of the most famous surfers in history, and both his first and last name could work for your little one.

But beyond that, you can also think about some popular surfing beaches. If you’re a surf fanatic who has a go-to beach, consider using that place as a name for your baby. If you and your partner have any special memories from a beach, this is also a great way to incorporate that into your baby name! It doesn’t always have to be literal, though — you can take the name of the beach and spin it so that it works.

Then there are surfers in pop culture. We love a good baby name based on a fictional character, and you can do that with your fave fictional surfer or surfing spot. No one ever said your baby’s name had to be based in reality. And yet another way to think about how to name your surfer baby is just to immerse yourself in all things water and beach. Ocean or Oceana makes a lovely, surf-tastic name for a baby.

When it comes time to name your baby, you can, of course, find inspiration anywhere — or just pick a name you like — but there’s something extra special about finding inspiration in something meaningful. If surfing is something you have beautiful memories tied to or has been a large part of your life, there are some amazing baby names that will bring your love of surfing to the newest member of your family. This will especially work well if you already consider yourself a surfing family and want to set your little one up for surf success.

Names Inspired by Famous Surfers

Kelly — Kelly Slater Layne — Layne Beachley Keely — Keely Andrew Malia — Malia Manuel, Malia Ward Bronte — Bronte Macauley Julian — Julian Wilson Miki — Miki Dora Declan — Declan Wyton Foster — Marvin Foster, Beau Foster Adrian — Adrian Buchan Slater — Kelly Slater Beau — Beau Foster Chase — Chase Lieder Cooper — Gene Cooper, Jodie Cooper, Bob Cooper Chapman — Chapman Cooper Laird — Laird Hamilton Taj — Taj Burrow Dane — Dane Kealoha, Dane Reynolds Alana — Alana Blanchard Chelsea — Chelsea Hedges, Chelsea Roett, Chelsea Tuach Frieda — Frieda Zamba Maya — Maya Gabeira Kirra — Kirra Pinkerton Italo — Italo Ferreira Lakey — Lakey Peterson Kanoa — Kanoa Igarashi Sage — Sage Erickson Keala — Keala Kennelly Eddie — Eddie Aikau Jordy — Jordy Smith

Names Inspired by Surfing in Pop Culture

Bodhi — character played by Patrick Swayze in 1991 cult classic Point Break Oakley — popular surf brand and World Surf League partner Sando — professional surfing character in Australian author Tim Winton’s Breath Nathaniel — a member of the surf gang in Point Break Braxton — surname of surfing characters in Australian soap opera Home and Away Nani — the surfing sister from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Tank — surfing penguin character in the 2007 animated film Surf’s Up Gidget — eponymous female character from the 1950s books-turned-movies Roxy — popular surf brand and professional circuit sponsor Spicoli — Jeff Spicoli, the beloved stoned surfer from Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Names Inspired by Popular Places for Surfing

Florian — Florianòpolis, Brazil Bell — Bell’s Beach, one of the best surf peaks in Australia Maverick — legendary (and dangerous) Maverick’s, California Sebastian — from Florida’s Sebastian Inlet, as well as Spain’s San Sebastian Buxton — North Carolina city where Cape Hatteras Lighthouse surf spot is located Byron — mellow surfing town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia Margaret — Margaret River Valley in Australia, also known as “The Box” Marley — the name of popular surfing spots in both Malta (Europe) and Australia Rincon — California’s Rincon, as well as a Puerto Rican town on the Caribbean Sea Hanalei — Hawaii’s Hanalei Bay, known for its overhead tubes and consistent waves Surin — Surin Beach in Phuket, Thailand Preta — Ponta Preta, meaning “black point,” is located in Maia, Cape Verde Tairā — Tairāwhiti, also known as Gisborne, a region on New Zealand’s North Island Folly — Folly Beach, South Carolina, a quirky coastal town and popular surf hangout Ulu — Ulu Watu in Bali

Names Inspired by Surfing and the Beach