Disney+ Announces Release Date For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Disney+

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be here sooner than expected

Finally. Some GOOD news. Once again, Disney Plus has come in at the 11th hour to save us from pandemic hell. First, the streamer dropped Hamilton way earlier than expected (like a year early) and now we’re getting new episodes of The Mandalorian before Halloween! Star Wars and Disney Plus just announced that the second season of The Mandalorian will hit the streamer next month on October 30, 2020, just in time for spooky season.

“This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian,” the brand shared on social media.

Sadly, there is no footage and no trailer yet, but there is an image of the Mandalorian walking around with Baby Yoda, aka, The Child, and I’m so happy the dynamic duo is back. Imagine if Baby Yoda like, grew up? Yuck. We want the baby!

Entertainment Weekly reported that production on Season 2 wrapped just days before the government shutdowns began and although not much is know about the plot of Season 2, the first season did end with Mando receiving an order to care for The Child as his own and return him to his own kind, wherever they may be. The point being, we may get a future episode where there’s just like, a bunch of “Yoda’s” of various ages just running around, living together, chilling.

If you can’t wait for October 30, may I suggest investing in one of the many adorable baby Yoda toys and products on the market? Build-A-Bear’s plush versions of The Child are oh-so-cute and some even come with their own little cup of bone broth and froggy friend.

There’s also a special Baby Yoda-themed version of Monopoly for sale, not to be confused with Star Wars Monopoly (because that’s already a thing), this new version is literally called, Monopoly: The Child edition.

The Child themed Monopoly game is releasing in September 2020 #StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Egqlopkj0s — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 3, 2020

The Mandalorian premiered in November 2019 as the first live-action Star Wars series and became a huge hit for the streamer, going on to nab 15 Emmy Award nominations. The show follows a bounty hunter who unwillingly links up with your favorite character, Baby Yoda, who is not a baby version of the Yoda, but is a baby from the same species that Yoda is. More importantly, The Mandalorian created a pop culture phenomenon in its tiny, cuddly co-protagonist and that’s really what we’re all here for.

October 30 cannot come soon enough.