The 1st Trailer For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is Here And HELLO Keanu

Warner Bros. Pictures/Youtube

At long last, the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has arrived

It’s only September, but we’ve got your first holiday gift of the season, especially if you’re a die-hard and devoted Keanu Reeves fan. (So, all of us!) The first official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has finally arrived online, and it looks like the mind-bending blockbuster flick we’ve been sorely missing these days.

Ever since Warner Bros. announced that their 2021 films would all see releases on both HBO Max and in theaters, we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting on info about the fourth film in the Matrix series, which has been rumored to be in the works for the last decade (!) but wasn’t formally announced until 2019.

At long last, we have a release date (December 22nd) and a trailer, and you’re gonna wanna grab the popcorn and a comfortable seat for this one, friends.

Along with fan-favorite characters like Thomas Anderson (played by Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), the new film will feature a slew of exciting familiar faces, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci.

So far, it seems that Neo doesn’t remember much about his past, and the trailer shows him “meeting” Trinity for what they think is the first time. NPH plays Neo’s therapist, with Neo alluding to the fact that he has no recollection of what “the Matrix” is — or how he escaped.

Per an official description of the film reported by Entertainment Weekly, the third sequel promises “a mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.”

Neo is still taking a bounty of blue pills, but it seems like he’s going to be faced yet again with the prospect of taking a red pill — and yeah, there’s plenty of opportunities for it all to go awry. And we are reeeadddddyyyy.

The Matrix is back. The Sopranos is back. Self-aware slasher movies are back. Princess Diana is back (sort of). It's the '90s again, baby. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2021

Given that the first film was released all the way back in 1999 and it’s been a full 18 years since the third film, fans are undoubtedly excited to step back into the Matrix, even if it means going deeper down the rabbit hole than ever before.

after watching The Matrix Resurrections trailer 47 times… pic.twitter.com/PUapXNmz6s — ULTRA🛸BLAST (@ultrakillblast) September 9, 2021

It is March 31, 1999, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is May 15, 2003, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is November 25, 2003, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix.

It is December 22, 2021, I am helping Keanu Reeves defeat The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/K99wPyK2TB — Evan Von Doom: Rebirth of the Cool (@EvanReadsComics) September 9, 2021

Me: Rebooting the Matrix movies with a sequel decades after a completed trilogy story arc is a pretty transparent attempt to cynically pander to younger Gen X and elder Millennial nostalgia for a time before 9/11, when things seemed simpler. Also me, after seeing the trailer: pic.twitter.com/TJU8CaZryv — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) September 9, 2021

Though, sadly, it seems Laurence Fishburne is not on deck to reprise his role of Morpheus, with Lana Wachowski — who co-wrote and co-directed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly — at the helm, it seems it will be well worth the 18-year wait whether you’re hitting the theater or watching at home.