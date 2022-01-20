Tiffany Haddish Just Shared An Update On When She Plans To Adopt A Child

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish, who has been open about her desire to adopt a child one day, just shared an update on when she plans to make her dream come true

Tiffany Haddish has been open throughout her career about her own journey, which began with being placed in foster care as a child. That experience, she’s said in the past, made her want to someday adopt a child from the system. Now, she’s giving an update on those plans.

In a new video released this week, Haddish opened up to E!‘s Daily Pop about how she’s getting closer and closer to being ready to adopt her child.

“I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids,” the Grammy-winning comedian joked. “I was like, ‘Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can’t just be taking kids with me.'”

The interviewer then asked Haddish if she is in fact still planning to adopt children of her own, and the answer was, unsurprisingly, yes.

“Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year,” Haddish explained.

This isn’t the first time that Haddish has shared details about her plans with Daily Pop. In May of last year, she told the outlet why she was planning on adoption rather than hiring a surrogate to have a baby.

“I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” she said. “And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

Haddish added, laughing, “So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!”

Whatever path she takes to becoming a mom, we love that Haddish is doing so on her schedule. We know she’ll be great — when she’s ready.