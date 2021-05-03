Courtesy of Universal Standard

The collection of size-inclusive tees aims to support Planned Parenthood, with 100% of profits going directly to the organization

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift, look no further than Universal Standard. The size-inclusive, woman-owned apparel brand just launched a capsule collection of three t-shirts designed by illustrators Amber Vittoria, Marylou Faure, and Melissa Koby, with each artist crafting their design “in celebration of mothers and motherhood of all kinds.”

The Ever Mothers collection includes three white graphic tees in a Peruvian cotton crew cut and sizes ranging from 00 to 38-40 (4XL). One hundred percent of profits ($10 per tee) of the $58 price tag will go directly to Planned Parenthood. In a press release announcing the launch, the company said, “Whether it’s a soon-to-be mom getting prenatal care, someone looking for help with family planning, or a mom taking her teenager for a check-up, Planned Parenthood is a safe haven where individuals have autonomy over their health and reproductive decisions, whenever, however, wherever, if ever they choose to be mothers.”

“We’re going beyond honoring biological mothers, but also mothers-to-be, someday mothers, and mothers to their community, because we think that mothering is an extraordinary action and representation of love that everyone can participate in,” they shared.

One of the mothers featured in the campaign, author and activist Jodie Patterson, echoed those sentiments in a statement to Scary Mommy. She said, “What’s really cool to me is that by design, mothering is genderless — brothers can mother, teachers can mother, CEOs can mother. I’ve seen some of the best mothering done by the queer community. Anyone in a leadership position can employ the concept of mothering. It’s a powerful practice rooted in the home, but I believe it has relevance where people collaborate, co-habitate, and commune.”

Universal Standard co-founders Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman shared their inspiration for the capsule collection, too. “Motherhood is very rarely a linear and simple journey,” said Veksler, who also serves as the brand’s chief executive officer. “We see so many different people assuming a mothering role in their lives, to their children, friends, communities, and to everyone that they care about, bringing about such a positive impact. All these forms of motherhood should be represented and celebrated in the same way that we celebrate traditional motherhood.”

“As a company, we serve a diverse group of customers and our mission is to create unprecedented access in a way that gives the same level of style, quality, and respect to every individual that shops with US, so it comes so naturally to us to continuously support Planned Parenthood in their efforts to provide women and people of all gender identities with access to great healthcare,” Waldman, the brand’s chief creative officer, added. “Collectively, we’re bringing our common cause of advancing equality, access, and inclusion to the forefront.”

Shop the unique tees here and help provide financial support to Planned Parenthood’s nationwide holistic healthcare that affirms and supports women and all gender identities.