50+ Werewolf Names For Your Fierce Little One (Or Character-In-Progress)

steved_np3/Getty Images

Vampires may get all of the love, but there’s nothing quite like a good werewolf tale to get your blood pumping. Werewolves are fascinating because they can be ferocious and downright deadly or tragic figures with a bone-crushing curse that means they can never live a normal life. And because the legends are so varied, werewolf names come in a variety of forms, too. In pop culture, werewolves often have completely average names like Jacob (Twilight), Scott (Teen Wolf), or Tyler (The Vampire Diaries). However, when you start delving into Greek mythology and name origins, there are all sorts of names associated with wolves and the moon that would be perfect for all of your werewolf and baby naming needs. Have a little one with a wild spirit? Then you might want to consider a baby name that literally means wolf. Are you trying to come up with the perfect name to pen your own werewolf character? Then we’ve got you covered on that front too. Just know you’re not alone with your fascination with werewolves.

Although no one is entirely sure when or where the first werewolf legend emerged, some scholars believe the idea of a man (or woman) turning into a wolf first appeared in the Epic of Gilgamesh — the oldest known work of Western prose, which originated in ancient Mesopotamia. In the story, Gilgamesh spurns a woman who previously turned a man into a wolf. Still, there are plenty of mentions of werewolf-like creatures in Greek mythology, Nordic myths, and even indigenous cultures. Pretty much anywhere wolves have ever roamed, the werewolf myth has followed!

Now, that doesn’t mean there’s a one-size-fits-all werewolf story. In some cases, a person can transform into a wolf at will, while only the full moon can prompt a transformation in others. Likewise, there are many different legends associated with how one becomes a werewolf. The most well-known process involves being bitten or scratched by another werewolf. But, in some stories, werewolves are simply born as half-man and half-wolf, or a magical being has cursed them.

One thing always holds true, though: We are collectively fascinated by werewolves in all of their forms, and that fascination extends to their names. Below you’ll find male and female werewolf names, werewolf names from mythology, and a selection of some of the most famous werewolf monikers from TV, books, and films, for good measure.

Male Werewolf Names

Adolphus: Noble wolf. Bardulf: Bright wolf or ax-wielding wolf. Boris: Wolf. Conri: Wolf king. Dolph: Noble wolf. Farkas: Wolf. Fridolf: Peaceful wolf. Gonzalo: Noble wolf. Hrolf: Renowned wolf. Lobo: Wolf. Lowell: Young wolf. Lyall: Shield wolf. Hemming: Werewolf. Odwolf: Wealthy wolf. Ralph: Wise wolf. Tidwulf: Time wolf. Zeeb: Male wolf.

Female Werewolf Names

Ashina: Female wolf. Cathwulf: Pure as a wolf. Daciana: Wolf. Due: Wolf power. Faoiltiama: Wolf lady. Louve: Female wolf. Lupe: Valley of the wolf. Mingan: Gray wolf. Otsana: She-wolf. Rieka: Power of the wolf. Rollin: Wolf counsel. Rudina: Legendary wolf. Sassaba: Wolf. Tala: Red wolf. Ulf: Wolf. Ulva: Wolf. Ylfa: Female wolf.

Werewolf Names Rooted in Mythology:

Amarok: In Inuit mythology, a wolf that stalks those who hunt at night. Fenrir: In Norse mythology, a child of Loki. Freki: In Norse mythology, Odin’s wolf. Geri: In Norse mythology, Odin’s wolf. Hati: In Norse mythology, son of Fenrir. Lycaon: In Greek mythology, a man who offered human flesh to Zeus as a sacrifice and was transformed into a wolf as punishment. Morrighan: In Celtic mythology, a warrior goddess often portrayed as a wolf. Remus: In Roman mythology, the brother of Romulus, who was nursed by a wolf. Romulus: In Roman mythology, the founder of Rome, who was also nursed by a wolf. Skol: In Norse mythology, son of Fenrir.

Werewolf Names From Pop Culture: