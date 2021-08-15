103 What Do You Call Jokes To Add To Your Arsenal Of Zingers

When it comes to jokes, there are as many varieties as there are people. You’ve got animal jokes, jokes for kids, silly jokes, clean jokes, dark jokes, jokes so bad they’re good — the whole shebang. But there exist specific categories of jokes that indubitably fall under the umbrella of “classics.” You know the type, right? They’re the jokes everyone seems to know at least a few of, like cross the road jokes or the oh-so-beloved knock-knock jokes. In this upper echelon of timeless zingers? What do you call jokes. Because who doesn’t keep a few of these solid funnies on standby in case you need to break the ice? Plus, the format makes it easy to make up your own what do you call joke if you’re looking for laughs on the fly.
Seriously, just give it a shot. Here, we’ll go first. What do you call a stick of butter with wings? A butterfly! What do you call a goat hatched by a chicken? A baaaaaaad egg. OK, OK, you can probably do better than that, but you get the picture. Keep reading for some high-quality comedic content with our collection of the best what do you call jokes on the internet.
Best What Do You Call Jokes
- What do you call a bagel that can fly?
A plain bagel.
- What do you call a pretentious criminal walking down a staircase?
A condescending con descending.
- What do you call shoes that spies wear?
Sneakers.
- What do you call twin dinosaurs?
A pair-odactyls.
- What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta!
- What do you call a pig who is sleeping?
A pig-in-a-blanket.
- What do you call the wife of a hippie?
A Mississippi.
- What do you call a skeleton in freezing temps?
A numbskull.
- What do you call a monkey that loves Pringles?
A chipmonk.
- What do you call something that runs but never gets anywhere?
A refrigerator.
- What do you call a fly who has no wings?
A walk.
- What do you call a cow with two legs?
Lean beef.
- What do you call the lights on Noah’s ark?
Flood lights.
- What do you call something that’s easy to get into, but hard to get out of?
Trouble.
- What do you call a joke you make in the shower?
A clean joke.
- What do you call a sleeping cow?
A bull dozer.
- What do you call a dollar frozen in a block of ice?
Cold hard cash.
- What do you call a joke without a punchline?
Silence.
- What do you call a pig who is also a thief?
A hamburglar.
- What do you call a dead pine tree?
A nevergreen.
- What do you call a horse that can’t lose a race?
A sherbet.
- What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?
An irrelephant.
- What do you call a pencil that is broken?
Pointless.
- What do you call a cat on the rocks?
One cool cat.
- What do you call the security guards outside the Samsung factory?
The Guardians of the Galaxy.
- What do you call a pig with no legs?
A groundhog.
- What do you call two birds in love?
Tweethearts.
- What do you call the fear of being trapped in a chimney?
Claus-trophobia.
- What do you call someone that saw an iPhone being stolen?
An iWitness.
- What do you call it when one cow spies on another?
A steak out.
- What do you call a sad coffee?
Depresso.
- What do you call someone who never passes gas in public?
A private tutor.
- What do you call a priest who becomes an attorney?
Father-in-law.
- What do you call it when a prisoner takes his own mugshot?
A cellfie.
- What do you call a man with a toilet on his head?
John.
- What do you call blackbirds that stick together?
Vel-crows.
- What do you call a dancing lamb?
A baaaaaaa-llerina.
- What do you call the daughter of a hamburger?
Patty.
- What do you call two octopuses that look exactly the same?
Itenticle.
- What do you call a tiny mother?
A minimum.
- What do you call a crab that plays baseball?
A pinch hitter.
- What do you call a cop sleeping in bed?
An undercover cop.
- What do you call a fish with no eyes?
Fsh.
- What do you call a funny mountain?
Hill-arious.
- What do you call a bear with no socks?
Barefoot.
- What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back?
A stick.
- What do you call a snail aboard a ship?
A snailor.
- What do you call a factory that manufactures products that are just OK?
A satisfactory.
- What do you an aardvark is three-feet-long?
A yardvark.
- What do you call a person with a briefcase in a tree?
A branch manager.
- What do you call a pony with a sore throat?
A little horse.
- What do you call someone who cleans the bottom of the ocean?
A mer-maid.
- What do you call a deer that only costs a dollar?
A buck.
- What do you call something that goes up when the rain comes down?
An umbrella.
- What do you call a dog that’s freezing?
A chili dog.
- What do you call a doctor who fixes websites?
A URL-ologist.
- What do you call a horse that likes arts and crafts?
A hobby horse.
- What do you call an M&M that went to college?
A Smartie.
- What do you call a bear in the rain?
A drizzly bear.
- What do you call a sleeping dinosaur?
A dinosnore.
- What do you call an illegally parked frog?
Toad.
- What do you call a Christmas tree that knows karate?
Spruce Lee.
- What do call a meditating wolf?
Aware wolf.
- What do you call a piece of sad fromage?
Blue cheese.
- What do you call a pile of cats?
Meowtain.
- What do you call a cow in an earthquake?
A milkshake.
- What do you call a rabbit that is really cool?
A hip hopper.
- What do you call a baby polar bear?
An ice cub.
- What do you call a bee that’s having a bad hair day?
A frisbee.
- What do you call a witch that lives at the beach?
A sand witch.
- What do you call a camel with no humps?
Humphrey.
- What do you call a key that opens the door on Thanksgiving?
A turkey.
- What do you call a row of rabbits hopping away?
A receding hare line.
- What do you call a cheese that doesn’t belong to you?
Nacho cheese.
- What do you call an owl that’s a magician?
Whooooo-dini.
- What do you call a cow that plays a musical instrument?
A moosician.
- What do you call a panda bear that never wants to grow up?
Peter Panda.
- What do you call a Jedi with one arm?
Hand Solo.
- What do you call shorts that clouds wear?
Thunderwear.
- What do you call a dinosaur with a big vocabulary?
A thesaurus.
- What do you call an argument between two electric companies?
A power struggle!
- What do you call a sleeping wolf?
An unawarewolf.
- What do you call milk that gets anything it wants?
Spoiled milk.
- What do you call a chubby pumpkin?
A plumpkin.
- What do you call an egg laid by an evil chicken?
A deviled egg.
- What do you call a dog magician?
A labracadabrador.
- What do you call an avocado that’s been blessed by the Pope?
Holy guacamole.
- What do you call an alligator wearing a vest?
An investigator.
- What do you call a cute door?
Adorable.
- What do you call a clown who’s in jail?
A silicon.
- What do you call an acid with an attitude?
A mean-o-acid!
- What do you call something you can serve but never eat?
A volleyball.
- What do you call a cat that likes to eat beans?
Puss ‘n’ Toots.
- What do you call someone who draws funny pictures of cars?
A car-toonist.
- What do you call it when a cat wins a dog show?
A cat-has-trophy!
- What do you call a magician on a plane?
A flying sorcerer.
- What do you call a man with a rubber toe?
Roberto.
- What do you call fruit playing the guitar?
A jam session.
- What do you call a bear with no teeth?
A gummy bear.
- What do you call someone who draws funny pictures of cars?
A cartoonist.
- What do you call a computer that sings?
A-Dell!
- What do you call something that is mostly on the ground but is never dirty?
A shadow.
- What do you call a talented pig that can do karate?
A pork chop.