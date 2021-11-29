55 Cozy & Creative Winter Date Ideas To Swoon Over All Season Long

FatCamera/Getty Images

Winters don’t have to be cold and depressing, especially when there’s love in the air. In fact, the coziness that winter demands can bring couples closer together in more ways than one. But hey, we get it — when it’s freezing outside, your brain might be a little sluggish. So, coming up with creative, fresh, and sexy winter date ideas could leave you feeling both flustered and blustered. Still, don’t sleep on turning this time of year into a season of swooning. Rainy day dates and summer romance may get all the buzz, but winter dates will give you all the cozy feels.

If you’re having a hard time deciding on date ideas for winter, though (whether it’s your first date or your hundredth), we’ve got you covered. And since we’re still living in a pandemic world, we made sure to include some COVID-19-safe date ideas for you and your SO, too.

Winter Date Ideas You’ll Look Forward to All Year