Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Describe The Sweet Bonding Moment Their Sons Shared

Ben finally gave Wyatt the attention he deserves

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons are definitely forming a tight bond just like the one their dads share. The duo (and their famous dads) have weekly playdates, and it sounds like one recently “melted” Cooper.

Cooper welcomed son Wyatt Morgan in April, and his BFF Cohen was arguably the most excited (after Cooper himself). “‘New life, new hope!'” the Bravo star said on Instagram after his birth. “Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!” Finally, it seems, their friendship has taken off.

During an episode of Cohen’s SiriusXM show this week, Cooper joined him to talk about an adorable moment the two little ones had during a recent get-together. “The highlight of my week for the last couple months has been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday and we have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours,” Cohen said.

Much to their dismay, Cohen mentioned that Ben wasn’t all that interested in baby Wyatt. “I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn’t really want anything to do with Wyatt or to even acknowledge him but I feel like last night was kind of a milestone, don’t you?” Cohen asked Cooper.

Cooper agreed then described the special moment the boys finally shared. “Yeah it was sweet ’cause I was playing with them both and Ben kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute and he did that a couple times. And my heart kind of melted,” Anderson said.

“Me too, we had a breakthrough yesterday with those two,” Cohen responded. Does anyone have a box of tissues handy?

Cohen has shared some of the moments in their budding friendship on social media. Recently, the pair bundled up with Ben and Wyatt for a little playground time outside. “Playground Dads!” the caption read next to an adorable snap of the decades-long friends.

Cohen also makes sure to keep things on the light side. He posted several shirtless pics of his friend a few months back, joking, “If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal… threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!” We are all glad you did.

Shortly after Wyatt’s birth, the pair were introduced on Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live. “I thought it would be fun if they met right now,” Cohen told viewers. “Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy Wyatt. That’s gonna be your good buddy and we’re gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”