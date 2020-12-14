OK, Fellow Nerds! These Biology Jokes And Puns Are Just For You

Nhia Moua/Unsplash

Let us guess why you’re here: Your kids hate science and you’re trying to make it fun, right? We can’t make chemistry any easier. Sorry. We can, however, help you lighten the mood when your kiddo is stressed before a big biology test. How? Biology jokes, of course!

No matter what culture you’re part of or country you’re in, it seems everyone has silly puns to share. The world is a vast and hilarious place. Well, for the most part. Some days are admittedly easier to find the humor in than others. Still, there’s just so much to joke about — even the hard stuff. No matter your profession, from biologist (hi!) to cow farmer to football player, there are things to laugh about. Like, don’t even get us started on all of the goofy looking animals out there. Giraffes are just absurd looking. And camels? What even? We’re getting the giggles just thinking about these fantastical creatures.

Suffice it to say that when the world feels crazy or awful or overwhelming, you can always find a laugh when you need one. Humans are hard-wired on a cellular level to look for the lighter side of things. And hey, that makes the following biology jokes a good place to start.

Best Biology Jokes And Puns