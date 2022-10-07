A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV

Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers.

A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about Hocus Pocus 2 and its possible affects on children — and it’s a lot worse than too much screen time or a few scary scene.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” said Jamie Gooch, a mom of three living in Troy, Texas, told KOLD News Channel 13.

Alrighty then.

“The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices,” she goes on to say. “Do not watch this film. Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Like most any parent, she’s careful about creating a safe space within her home for her family.

“I love everything to do with house and home, I love creating a safe environment for my family and friends to come into, I believe everything starts here, it all starts at home,” she explained in the interview. “So beware — and be aware — of what we’re bringing into our homes and our everyday lives, my husband and our children should be experiencing something different here in our home than they’re experiencing out in the world.”

But also she thinks that there is a spiritual war afoot and that what you see on TV can manifest itself in your life. Which is a little different.

“I think it goes further than just a movie, it goes further than Halloween, it’s a year-round thing, we constantly need to be cautious of what we’re consuming, what we’re bringing in and what we’re sending out,” she said. “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think ‘oh my gosh, what did I consume?’”

Gooch admits she hasn’t seen the movie, but that she heard about it from friends, which seems like a completely valid reason to claim that a movie will reach into your home and cast evil spells upon your brood.

Still, even if her reaction seems over the top, there are at least a few people who agree with her. Wendy Walters, a 46-year-old mom of two, agreed that human sacrifice shouldn’t be included in a movie that’s supposed to be light-hearted fun.

“There’s been a lot of discussion in my friend group about how the depiction of witchcraft and even the thought of human sacrifice or a blood sacrifice that's needed has been billed as 'entertainment' or 'fun," she told TODAY. "Something that can start out as harmless entertainment can quickly expose your family to some unintended consequences."

Another commenter on Twitter agreed. “I never watch movies like that. Nothing occult. I don’t celebrate death or fear, so I don’t celebrate Halloween. I don’t understand parents who allow children to watch horror movies or slasher films. We understand the saying garbage-in-garbage-out. A lot of this stuff is garbage.”

But they seem to be in the minority while many more people are busy blowing up their Hocus Pocus lawn inflatables.

Disney announced that the sequel, which was released on September 30, was the number one film premiere on Disney+ to date, based on how many hours streamed in its first three days.

That’s a lot of children’s souls getting harvested.

Who knows what will happen if Hocus Pocus 3 is ever released.