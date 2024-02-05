All The Stars Who Brought Their Kids To The Grammys

When you’re nominated for a Grammy, one of the biggest decisions you get to make before the big night is who you’re going to bring as your date. Sometimes it seems easy to pick your significant other, but maybe they’re resting up for the Super Bowl, or maybe you’re flying solo. And sometimes you might want to bring your kiddo — and not just because you can’t find a babysitter.

On Sunday night’s at the Grammys, we got to see Joni Mitchell slay at 80 years old and Tracy Chapman return to the stage after more than 15 years away. We also got to hear the amazing news that Taylor Swift has a new album coming out in just a few of months.

And we got to see a few celebrity kids, all dressed to the nines.

First up is Kelly Clarkson, who was nominated for Best Vocal Pop Album alongside some of the greats for her breakup album, chemistry. While she didn’t win, she did look winning in her Jason Wu gown, about $200,000 in diamonds, and the cutest plus one imaginable, her 7-year-old son Remington (Remy). He was dressed in a fabulous velvet suit finished with a colorful corsage, and he looked so pleased to be with his mom. Nine-year-old sister River Rose wasn’t there, but sometimes it’s good to get in some one-on-one time with your kids.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next, pop super star Victoria Monét hit the red carpet with her adorable family of three. She brought her boyfriend, John Gaines, and their 2.5-year-old daughter Hazel Monét Gaines to the big event — and mother and daughter matched in striking silky champagne-colored dresses.

But Hazel wasn’t just at the awards ceremony to tag along with her mom. She’s also the youngest-ever Grammy nominee for appearing with her mama on the single “Hollywood,” which was up for Best Traditional R&B performance.

While Hazel didn’t get her statue (the award went to PJ Morton's "Good Morning" featuring Susan Carol), her mom did end up winning big. Monét took home three Grammys, for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Non-Classical Engineering. Sounds like someone else is going to have to carry Hazel home, her mom’s hands are full.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Next up we have even more coordinating outfits with the Joel family. The foursome opted for all black — except for some sparkles, and the outcome was very good. 74-year-old Billy Joel was joined by wife Alexis Roderick and their two girls, Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6.

He has another daughter, 38-year-old Alexa Ray, who he shares with ex-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

Joel was at the show to perform his first new single in a decade, “Turn the Lights Back On.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another good reason to bring a kid with you to the Grammys? If you’re being nominated for Best Children’s Album. That was the case with Uncle Jumbo (James Pendleton), who brought along his 5-year-old daughter Ani Pendleton with him to the big show.

The performer, who was nominated for his album Taste The Sky, has said that hearing his child’s heartbeat for the first time inspired him to start making music for kids. The pair seemed to take inspiration from the album’s title for the red carpet, where they appeared in matching cloud jumpsuits. So cute.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Finally, Big Hit and his son Hit-Boy made the Grammys a three-generation affair. Hit-Boy was up for Producer of the Year, and he brought along his rapper dad, who he produced an album for this past year (along with so many other huge stars, including Jay-Z, Drake, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez). The pair seemed to have Hit-Boy’s son along for the ride, too — who knows if he’ll become a rapper like his grandfather or a producer like his dad?