On the heels of the Barbie movie’s smashing success, Mattel is planning to make even more live-action films based on beloved toys. On Thursday, the toy company announced they are developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line.

As a 34-year-old woman who has all her American Girl dolls (and so many accessories) tucked away in safe keeping for when her daughter is old enough, this is probably the best news I’ve heard in 2023.

The film, entitled American Girl will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the same production company that worked on Twilight and The Fault in Our Stars.

Lindsey Anderson Beer, the writer of this year’s Pet Cemetery: Bloodlines, is signed on for the screenplay.

This American Girl project is just one in a laundry list of movies in development for Mattel Films following the success of the Golden Globe-nominated, Barbie, which quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Mattel Films has 14 live-action films in the pipeline, including movies based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ’Em Robots and UNO.

“Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls,” Anderson Beer said via press release.

“I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn’t feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen. I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way, and proud to partner with Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill to create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood,” she added.

The American Girl company was founded in 1986 by Pleasant Rowland. The creator of the dolls wanted to build a toy line centered around American history that was both educational and entertaining.

The first three dolls introduced in the legendary line are Kirsten (the pioneer girl), Molly McIntire (the World War II era doll) and Samantha Parkington (the doll from Edwardian times who has the nicest dress and cutest bows in her hair). The dolls also typically come with a book that gives a more detailed glimpse at each doll’s history and backstory.

“American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films.

“We are excited to continue Mattel Films’ momentum and collaborate with Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment and Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl to life on the big screen.”

Now, it’s time to start putting together a dream cast for this highly anticipated film.