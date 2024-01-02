Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Drinking On NYE Was Just The Best

After ringing in the New Year sober last year, CNN’s delightful co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were allowed to hit the bottle on air a little bit to celebrate 2024 — and the entire world was better for it.

The close friends and journalists had a little too much fun two years ago when hosting the event, as an inebriated Cohen threw some obvious shade at NYE competitors Ryan Seacrest and musical guest Journey, calling out their lower rating and describing them as, “a group of losers.”

He also said, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

Ah, truth serum.

Last year, CNN responded by having the pair host a dry welcome to 2023, and it was... fine.

Then, in November, Cohen pleaded with the news channel to allow them to indulge live on screen once more. “Give the daddies some juice,” he joked with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton at BravoCon.

CNN must have listened, because the boys were back taking shots and having way too much fun on Sunday night while waiting for the ball to drop. And it seemed like perhaps Cooper was the one to overdo things just a smidge as the year came to a close.

The wheels really came off when the duo was joined by John Mayer, beaming in live from a cat cafe in Tokyo. Cooper just could not keep it together — and started giggling uncontrollably.

“John, there’s cats everywhere,” he says, before breaking down into laughter he just can’t stop.

Mayer keeps a straight face and tries to hold everything together. “Yes,” he says seriously. “There are cats.”

He then soldiered on as Cooper continues to laugh. “It’s a cat bar. I mean, I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place.”

Down in the comments, people loved every second of it.

“Anderson's giggle is a national treasure,” one wrote.

“Saw this live and had to rewind it just to see Anderson laugh over and over again,” another said.

“The funniest thing I have seen on TV, oh my god,” another said.

The entire cat cafe incident came after Anderson had taken a shot or two on live televsion — and it doesn’t look like he does that kind of things often. His 9 p.m. shot had him lamenting, “Why do people do this?” after making a serious of hilarious faces.

I’m not sure why people do it, Anderson, but I’m glad you did.

Happy New Year, Andy and Anderson! Hope that waking up in the New Year wasn’t too painful.