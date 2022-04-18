Here’s Every Cute Celebrity Easter Pic From This Weekend
Stars, they’re just like us! Everyone from Hilary Duff to the Royals enjoyed holiday traditions with their littles this year.
When it came to celebrating Easter, normal American parents weren’t the only ones busy with egg hunts, bunny meet-and-greets and springtime weather. Celebrity parents also made sure their kids had a joyous holiday weekend (or at least a notable one), and some even shared photos of their family memories.
Everyone from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Kylie Jenner partook in Easter traditions on Sunday. Some celebrity families were seen attending church services while others sifted through candy-filled baskets and took photos with the Easter bunny.
“Wishing a Happy Easter to all our followers,” Prince William and Kate Middleton shared on their Twitter account before heading to mass at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with two of their three children — Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.
Other public figures enjoyed down time at home with family, friends and the Easter Bunny, including Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, who were apparently at the same gathering.
Then there were Easter baskets, toys, candy and dress-up! Stars like Bindi Irwin, Reese Witherspoon and the Kardashians shared snaps from their fun-filled days on Instagram.
But Easter isn’t all about the sweet treats. There were plenty of celebrities who remembered what the religious version of the holiday is truly celebrating — the resurrection of Christ. Gisele Bundchen, Kris Jenner and others posted tributes to this season of “rebirth.”
However you celebrated, we hope the holiday weekend was an eggs-cellent one for you and yours.