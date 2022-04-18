When it came to celebrating Easter, normal American parents weren’t the only ones busy with egg hunts, bunny meet-and-greets and springtime weather. Celebrity parents also made sure their kids had a joyous holiday weekend (or at least a notable one), and some even shared photos of their family memories.

Everyone from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Kylie Jenner partook in Easter traditions on Sunday. Some celebrity families were seen attending church services while others sifted through candy-filled baskets and took photos with the Easter bunny.

“Wishing a Happy Easter to all our followers,” Prince William and Kate Middleton shared on their Twitter account before heading to mass at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with two of their three children — Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a holiday message on Twitter Easter morning.

Other public figures enjoyed down time at home with family, friends and the Easter Bunny, including Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, who were apparently at the same gathering.

Hilary Duff and her daughters — Banks and Mae — enjoyed a visit from the Easter bunny, aka dad Matthew Koma!

Mandy Moore’s son Gus and husband Taylor Goldsmith also got a kick out of friend Matthew Koma’s bunny costume. Mandy Moore/Instagram

Then there were Easter baskets, toys, candy and dress-up! Stars like Bindi Irwin, Reese Witherspoon and the Kardashians shared snaps from their fun-filled days on Instagram.

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace got some fun treats in her Easter basket.

Reese Witherspoon dressed up her dogs in bunny gear to ring in the holiday.

Kylie Jenner shared pictures from the Kardashians’ Easter table, giant chocolate eggs included. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner bought her daughter and nieces gum ball machines for Easter. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and family gathering.

James Van Der Beek’s family enjoyed the holiday at their Austin, Texas home.

Gwen Stefani shared a fun video of husband Blake Shelton dressed as the Easter bunny.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids Luna and Miles looked great in their Easter get-ups.

John Travolta and kids Ella and Benjamin enjoyed Easter with their new pup, Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who keep photos of their newborn daughter private, posed together on Easter.

But Easter isn’t all about the sweet treats. There were plenty of celebrities who remembered what the religious version of the holiday is truly celebrating — the resurrection of Christ. Gisele Bundchen, Kris Jenner and others posted tributes to this season of “rebirth.”

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter, Vivienne, pose under the sunset. The model wrote, “I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united.Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️”

Kris Jenner shared this post on Easter, writing, “HE IS RISEN INDEED !!!!! 🙏🏼.”

Carrie Underwood shared a similar Easter message: “Happy Easter, everyone! Rejoice! For the tomb is empty…He is risen!”

However you celebrated, we hope the holiday weekend was an eggs-cellent one for you and yours.