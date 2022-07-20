Chris Pratt's Shirtless Selfie Was Completely Hijacked By His Cute Kid

Ah, the best laid plans. On Tuesday, Chris Pratt posted a shirtless selfie from the set of The Terminal List, complete with flexed abs and well-fitting jeans, on Instagram. But instead of getting likes and comments about his ripped bod, he was inundated with fans appreciating the cutest note ever from his nine-year-old son, Jack.

Thunder stolen.

“Lookin cut,” the 43-year-old Hollywood heartthrob captioned in his half-clad mirror selfie, which appears to be taken in a trailer on the set of his Amazon Prime action series. His muscles bulge and a fake cut adorns his shoulder for added drama.

But that’s not what anyone paid any attention to.

On the mirror frame is a yellow sticky note with a child’s handwriting on it: “See you at 800 ish. Love Jack,” it reads. Adorable.

While a few well-meaning people complimented his body, most people were fixated on the very important date Pratt had with his kid that evening.

“It’s the note for me ❤️,” commented one.

“awe the little note on the mirror,” sighed another.

Even a few of Pratt’s certified celeb friends and family weighed in. And they were not interested in his pecs. “See yah at 8 ish 😂😂😂 jackkkooo,” wrote his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. He also has two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lyla, 1, and Eloise, 1 month.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The somewhat controversial actor was recently in hot water over a comment he made, which could be seen as comparing his two children. He thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous, healthy daughter,” which some saw as an insult to Faris and his son Jack, who, as a premie, spent time in the NICU and who has some lasting health issues from his early birth.

Chris tried to clear the air about the “healthy baby” comment in a recent interview.

“I cried about it,” he told Men’s Health, speaking about how fame comes with a dark side and how the media treated his family. “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

If you want to see more of Chris Pratt’s naked body, don’t miss the post he shared in 2019 of his sunburned back — and unburned butt. There could have been a cute kid’s note in that picture, too, but no one would have noticed it.