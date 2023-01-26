If you’re not familiar with Daisy Jones & The Six yet, it’s time to do some reading (or listen to the audiobook). Literally. You have a little over a month to devour Taylor Jenkins Reid’s most fantastic work, the 2019 novel of the same name, before the book-adapted series — starring Riley Keough as the eponymous lead singer — hits Prime.

Talking about Daisy Jones is like one of those SNL nightclub skits made famous by Stefon: It has drugs they don’t make anymore, a prince, people having sex in bathrooms, babies being born everywhere, and so much talk about music. If you loved Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, you’ll love Daisy Jones in any format.

Of course, if you read the book, you’re already dying for all the details. So, here’s what we know so far about the series.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

The book follows The Six, a fictional early ‘70s rock band, and its lead singer Daisy Jones, a drug-addled young woman on the cusp of something either great or deadly. With each turn of the page, you can’t help but feel Daisy’s trajectory change again and again. Set in the glory days of rock and roll, Daisy hops around the club scene in Los Angeles starting at a very young age. Part groupie, part muse, part unreachable object, and — eventually — 100% rock goddess, she is a force of nature.

As it always does, forbidden love and liaisons will nearly ruin Daisy and her band. By the end of it, you’ll come to the truly shocking realization of the important role a basically unknown character will play. (No spoilers!) It reads like a transcription of an episode of VH1 Behind the Music... which makes it perfect for the television treatment.

When does Daisy Jones & The Six come out?

Already pumped? You can grab the book now, but you’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer for the series. Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Prime Video on March 3, with new episodes every Friday through March 24. Is it too much to ask for a big screen showing, though? Make it happen, Bezos!

Who’s in the Daisy Jones & The Six cast?

When reading Daisy Jones, it’s hard to imagine anyone as Daisy other than the girl with the wild hair on the book’s cover. While casting is often a disappointment for book fans, Amazon has done an amazing job of casting all the key players.

Daisy Jones — Riley Keough

Billy Dunne — Sam Claflin

Graham Dunne — Will Harrison

Karen Sirko — Suki Waterhouse

Warren Rhodes — Sebastian Chacon

Eddie Roundtree — Josh Whitehouse

Camila Dunne — Camila Morrone

Rod — Timothy Olyphant

Teddy — Tom Wright

Simone Jackson — Nabiyah Be

Lucia — Jacqueline Obradors

Is there a trailer yet?

You’re in luck! Prime Video is already getting us hyped up with this intense teaser trailer, featuring the original music written for the book.

But seriously, what about the soundtrack?

One of the absolute best parts of Daisy Jones (the book) was that Reid took the time to write out lyrics to all the songs she made up for the story. Amazon has now nabbed a wildly talented group of musicians to help finish out those songs, putting the lyrics to music and having the cast members perform them for the soundtrack. While they’re keeping a tight wrap on exactly who is involved with what song, there’s already a long list of musicians being promoted as involved in the album. They include:

Blake Mills

Marcus Mumford

Phoebe Bridgers

Jackson Browne

Plus, you can expect instrumentals from rock powerhouses like David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck, Rilo Kiley, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, the Wallflowers, and The Who.

The full track list for the soundtrack is just like the one in the book:

“Aurora” “Let Me Down Easy” “Kill You to Try” “Two Against Three” “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” “Regret Me” “You Were Gone” “More Fun to Miss” “Please” “The River” “No Words”

Will the series be as amazingly good as the book? There’s only a minute and a half to go on right now, but it certainly seems like it will be just as colorful and wild on screen as it is on the page.