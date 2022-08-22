For millions of Disney+ subscribers and Disney fans, there’s one date that will always be especially important... even if they don’t remember it. That’s Disney+ Day. While it’s not quite as big of a draw as Prime Day (yet), it’s sure to get there as Disney+ continues to expand as a platform. And this year feels like a particularly exciting day because the streaming service is celebrating with a ton of new Disney releases to watch at your convenience. (Read: All in one day, on Disney+ Day, which you’ve already requested off. Right?)

If you’re feeling a bit clueless, you’re not alone. Much like Prime Day, Disney+ Day hasn’t earned its way onto actual calendars yet. We rely on promotional emails, advertisement banners, and articles like this to sound the alarm that something big is about to happen. And just like everything else Disney does, Disney+ Day is an all-out extravaganza. It’s a feast for your eyes and ears, making all that money you spend with the mega-brand seem worth it. Still need more deets? Here goes.

When is Disney+ Day?

This year Disney+ Day is Sept. 8, 2022. Last year was the first official Disney+ Day, and it was held in November.

What is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day commemorates the day Disney+ launched in 2019 with a ton of new stuff to watch. Technically, Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019. Two years later, Disney+ decided to celebrate its second anniversary with what it hoped would be a blowout. In a series of tweets, they announced everything releasing on Nov. 12 and dubbed it “Disney+ Day.”

That first year was a little... hrm, how do we say? Chaotic. Many fans and subscribers were left clueless about the event because of the haphazard tweet-based announcement. Subscribers also complained that much of the content they released for the “holiday” wasn’t very exciting or didn’t even contain much new footage.

Ever a company willing to learn from its mistakes and do better to keep everyone happy, Disney+ Day is back this year on a new date and with much better content than its inaugural year. Not hyped yet? Get ready.

What will be released this Disney+ Day?

The crux of being excited about anything is knowing what’s in store. We like Christmas because of the presents and lights. We like the Fourth of July because of the burgers and fireworks. If 2021’s Disney+ Day was lacking, 2022’s Disney+ Day might be overcompensating for last year’s flop. Take a look at the line-up:

Pinocchio

When you wish upon a star... you get a live-action reboot of Pinocchio starring none other than Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, and Luke Evans.

Cars on the Road

Got a little Cars fanatic at home? They’ll be stoked to learn that Disney+ Day brings a new series following BFFs Lightning McQueen and Mater as they go on a road trip to visit Mater’s sister.

Thor: Love and Thunder

This banger just pulled in $700 billion worldwide, and now it’s coming to a small screen near you. If you didn’t want to risk monkeypox (or anything else going around) to see it in theaters, now is your chance to watch it at home.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

You’ve already watched and obsessed over Kenobi. Why not peek into the making of the limited series? Cross your fingers, too, that they sneak in some footage from any future Star Wars films or shows.

Tierra Incógnita

Produced in Latin America and full of Latin American actors, Tierra Incógnita follows a teenage Tierra as he searches to uncover the truth about his parents’ disappearance and stumbles upon a whole new world in the meantime.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on his real-life, nail-biting journeys to capture some of the world’s most spectacular animals.

Growing

This docuseries tells 10 stories about having the courage to be yourself. Fun fact? It’s executive produced by Brie Larson.

Even more titles to look forward to on Disney+ Day: