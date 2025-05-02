The fashion, the flirtations, the très chic lifestyle (champagne before noon, yes please!) — Emily in Paris is peak binge-watching meets vision board. And after everything that went down with our favorite expat in Season 4, fans have been dying for any details about where Mademoiselle Cooper’s story will go following the events of the wild S4 finale. Don’t worry, though; we are getting an Emily in Paris Season 5, and little hints and updates about the future episodes have already started surfacing.

Listen, does this binge-worthy series have more croissants than plot coherence? At times, yes. Still, it’s one of those shows that’s a guaranteed dopamine hit. Something about Emily’s doe-eyed optimism just sort of rubs off on you. Besides, who wouldn’t want to spend a little time cavorting around Europe, eating pain au chocolat and falling in love... even if only through our screens?

Still, this is Emily in Paris, so you know there’s going to be drama. Heading into Season 5, surprising news of a major character exit is already setting the stage for some big shifts. From casting news and potential plot twists, here’s everything we know so far about the next chapter for Emily and friends.

Is Emily in Paris Season 5 confirmed?

Oui! Netflix made the news official in fall 2024 with an announcement on the show’s Instagram account. In April 2025, the streamer revealed that production is scheduled to begin filming in May in Rome. “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” creator Darren Star told Tudum.

When will Season 5 come out?

It’s far too early to say for sure. We can look to past seasons for some possible insight, though. Season 1 premiered in October 2020, Seasons 2 and 3 in December 2021 and 2022 (respectively), and Season 4 dropped in two parts in August 2024 and September 2024. With each season, filming took around three to six months and wrapped up in roughly that same time frame prior to release.

So, if Emily in Paris Season 5 starts filming in May and the pattern holds, it could wrap as soon as late summer or early fall. But then we have to tack another three to six-ish months onto that for post-production. Worst case? We’re looking at a 2026 release date. However, given how quickly this series has moved in the past, it feels entirely possible that we could see Emily in Paris Season 5 drop *this* December.

Who’s returning?

Imagine I’m holding your hand when I tell you this: At least one major cast member will not be returning for Season 5. But before we get to that, let’s talk about who is coming back.

Obviously, our girl Collins is front and center as the eponymous Emily. Also returning are Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine).

In a twist that I, for one, am super happy to see, Lucien Laviscount — aka Emily’s former boyfriend Alfie — will be back, too, per Deadline. Eugenio Franceschini, who plays Emily’s new love interest Marcello, has been upgraded to new recurring character. We may also see more Raoul Bova, who plays Sylvie’s recently rekindled flame, Giancarlo.

OK, now for the casting news that many fans didn’t see coming: Camille Razat, who’s played series regular Camille for the first four seasons, won’t be joining Season 5.

In an Instagram post shared on April 23, Razat wrote, “After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris. It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories,” adding she felt as though Camille’s storyline has “naturally come to an end.”

Razat is busy pursuing other projects at the moment — Nero on Netflix and The Lost Station Girls on Disney+ — but she’s not ruling out a future in which her Emily in Paris character *could* come back, thanking the show creators for “leaving the door open for her return.”

What will Season 5 be about?

With Emily moving (at least temporarily) to Rome, we know that at least the first focus of the season will be on her adapting to life there, just as she once had to adapt to life in Paris. Her budding relationship with Marcello will undoubtedly play a big part.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time,” Collins said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

But... but now that Gabriel realizes he made a mistake in letting Emily go, will he really go after her? And with Alfie confirmed to return, will he slide into a supporting role for Gabriel, or does he have unresolved feelings for Emily? (Am I the only one rooting for him the be the final guy?!)

We shall see. Until then, Seasons 1 through 4 of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.