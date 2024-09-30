An Emily In Paris Collection Is Coming To Bath & Body Works

If there’s one thing fans of the binge-worthy Netflix series Emily in Paris know, it’s that Miss Cooper doesn’t always make the best decisions in love — but she has exquisite taste, nevertheless. And now, Emily’s sense of style and self has spurred something even more unexpected than another love interest: an upcoming limited-edition product collab with none other than Bath & Body Works.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Bath & Body Works announced its newest line of products inspired by a hit Netflix show. First came Bridgerton, then Stranger Things... next, it’s Emily in Paris’ turn to say bonjour to the B&BW treatment. Designed to “captivate fans’ senses and transport them directly into the world of fashion through fragrance,” the new collection was heavily influenced by the bold looks in the show. You may immediately flash to any number of Emily’s outfits when you view the bright color palette, prints, and patterns. The little illustrated details and black-and-white accents also capture the essence of the series in a way that just feels... transportive.

So, when does the Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection drop? And what scents can you expect? Here’s your first look at the très chic lineup.

What’s in the collection?

In a word, *lots.* Once the collection drops, you’ll be able to snag body care, lipsticks, candles and décor, hand soaps, and hand sanitizers and holders inspired by Miss Cooper and company. All told, the TV-inspired line features more than 50 products ranging in price from $1.95 to $36.95.

“This collaboration is a celebration of Emily in Paris and the characters’ bold spirits and impeccable style,” Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works, said in a statement. “We thoughtfully designed every aspect of this collection to capture the essence of what fans love most about Emily in Paris, from Emily’s signature lipstick to her vintage camera phone case. We’ve created an experience that feels true to the show, and with Bath & Body Works’ fragrance quality and breadth of choice, ensuring fans and customers alike will be delighted through the power of fragrance.”

What are the signature scents?

The collection will come to life across four Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances:

Champagne in Paris

Bath & Body Works

This brand-new fragrance features notes of champagne spritz, elderberry fizz, and lily of the valley. Don’t overlook the rose icon on the packaging, either — it’s a nod to one of Em’s iconic costumes from Season 4.

Paris Amour

Bath & Body Works

Yes, you’ve seen this scent at B&BW before! This fan favorite that originally debuted in 2011 is making a limited-time return for the collab. As you may well remember, it captures the essence of French tulips, apple blossoms, and sparkling pink champagne.

Lavender Luxe

Bath & Body Works

Inspired by the iconic lavender fields from Season 3, this botanical fragrance brings notes of Lavande de Provence, flirtatious jasmine, and vanilla crush. (Peep the oh-so-Season-1 houndstooth pattern within the design!)

Macaron Cloud

Bath & Body Works

Can you say yum? Notes of macaron delight, Parisian spun sugar, and pink berries will have you dreaming of a French patisserie.

When can I get my hands on it?

Just as you’ll have to wait for a bit to see what Emily does next, you’ll also need to exercise a little patience when it comes to the Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection. The new and limited-edition lineup officially launches in stores nationwide and online in November, making it ideal for holiday gifting.

On the plus side, this year is flying by, so you won’t have to wait long.