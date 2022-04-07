It seems like Disney has been teasing an Enchanted sequel for the longest time (okay, it was announced in 2020, which does feel like a lifetime ago).

Finally, fans got some details about Disenchanted, which features the original’s stellar cast along with some new additions like Maya Rudolph, Osacr Nuñez, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. Even more exciting, it has been confirmed that Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa from a little movie called Frozen, will have her own song in the film.

"I'm really excited because these songs Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote... are incredible," Menzel, who plays Nancy Tremaine in Enchanted, told People. "But there's so much music, and Amy [Adams] singing her butt off, and it's just Patrick [Dempsey] singing and tap dancing. It's really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it."

James Marsden, who plays the hopelessly romantic and aloof Prince Edward, confirmed the exciting news.

"It was a crime that in the first film, she's in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn't sing a note," Marsden told People. "We've raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken ... I can't say too much about what she sings, but original music, I'll say."

Amy Adams, who plays Princess Giselle, confirmed that there’s going to be a lot more singing and dancing. Like a lot.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s," Adams explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

For those unfamiliar with the joy that is Enchanted, the original film follows Giselle (Adams), a maiden who is sent away from her fairy tale, cartoon life to the very real world of New York City by a jealous and evil queen envious of her voice and general princess aesthetic. As Giselle tries to navigate her way back to her home of Andalasia, she meets a cynical divorce lawyer Robert (Dempsey) who changes her idea of what true love really is.

The sequel follows 15 years after the couple’s real-life Happily Ever After as Giselle and Robert make their way out of the city and into the suburbs with their teenage daughter Morgan.

Right now, there is no official release date for Disenchanted, but the streaming service promises that the title will land sometime this year. As of now, there are no plans for a theatrical release, and the film will go straight to Disney+.

"And all the fans from the original Enchanted, hopefully they'll be happy to see this one as well. It has been a long time coming," Marsden said.