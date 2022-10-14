Girl Dad Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares His Unique Parenting Superpower

He may play a superhero on the big screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently very powerful in real life, too.

When asked about his dad superpower, the Black Adam star — who has three daughters, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian — discussed his ability to fall for any and all kid-concocted pranks.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked to People. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

"I'm a fool," he added. "I don't understand why I don't get it."

Johnson has shared videos of said pranks, in which one of his daughters pops water balloons on him and smushes peanut butter in his face.

“Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture,” he captioned a TikTok.

The Rock is a “fool” for falling for his daughters’ pranks, he says.

Buttered Rock.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson, 50, further detailed his kids’ shenanigans

“We play their favorite game ‘Daddy, Close Your Eyes,’ and what comes after that is whatever comes,” he said, laughing. Fallon then showed a photo of Johnson with a drawn-on unibrow, mustache and goatee.

“I had to lay in bed, by the way, for 25 minutes to do that,” The Rock added.

The Rock pranked once again. The Tonight Show

The Rock said he just laughs the pranks off as he tries to bask in this fun chapter of parenthood.

“When they’re this age, like, I’m in it because you only got a finite amount of time, so I’m girl dad all the way. ‘Daddy, Close Your Eyes’? I’m doing it.”

Johnson is open about the importance of fatherhood in his life and how his three daughters keep him feeling grounded and grateful.

The Rock and his daughters.

“I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” he told Extra in 2019. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome. I grew up an only child. My dad was tough. He kicked my a—, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in [my daughters’] lives.”

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? It’s girl dad wisdom.