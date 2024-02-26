Hollywood’s biggest stars are known to wear tens of thousands of dollars in accessories to award shows, often borrowed or gifted from the biggest designers in the world. But this weekend at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Hannah Waddingham was definitely carrying an absolutely one-of-a-kind, priceless handbag.

The Ted Lasso star proudly showed off her brightly colored cardboard purse, which was designed and made by her 9-year-old daughter, Kitty.

The purse came up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about her upcoming birthday, she turned the conversation to her talented kid.

“I’m going to share [my birthday] with my little girl, who turns 10, I turn 50, and look at this,” she said, opening the little clutch, which looked incredibly ingenious and functional, honestly. “My girl made this for me: Epic.”

She was referring to the word ‘Epic’ scrawled on the side of the triangular purse, along with an amazing amount of rainbow coloring.

“I’ve got everything in there! It’s totally real,” she said, talking to interviewer Kevin Frazier. “And she said, ‘Mommy, it goes with everything and nothing.’ That’s a well-trained baby right there. You listen a bit too much to your mother.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

"My daughter wanted to contribute, so she’s made me a bag," she said to Netflix preshow host Elaine Welteroth, making clear what her priorities are. “[Award shows are] all great but this is the most important."

I love how sincerely proud she is of the purse, and how she didn’t hesitate to wear it with her upscale gown and jewelry. Also: it fits her cell phone and her emergency makeup. Where can I order one?

“My daughter contributed my evening bag for the night, because the evening is going to be epic. You watch: that’s going to be manufactured somewhere,” she said in a third interview. “Look at the rainbow detail. It’s a one-love evening bag.”

When asked if the creation was stable, Waddingham explained that that wasn’t important.

“It’s unstable, like its mother. But it holds more than your average bag,” she quipped. “Isn’t it gorgeous?”

Waddingham, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, is a single mom who balances her career with being with her daughter as much as possible.

“My primary function is being a single mama,” she told People last year. “Mommy guilt is real, but I keep saying to her that we are a team and that I have to do this. I have to strike while the iron is hot. I'm not so conceited that I would think that I will always have this kind of focus. I've always said to her, ‘Mommy must take this time while the light shines on me, because the light shines on you.’”

Watch the full Entertainment Tonight interview below.