Pro-Golfing Dad Has The Best Reaction When His Toddler Sprints Onto The Green

Millions of parents have had the experience of a toddler interrupting their work — from a three-year-old bombing an important Zoom meeting to a baby crying during a vital work call. But this one might take the cake.

On April 5, as pro-golfer Harold Varner III was competing in the Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club, his 18-month-old son Liam was overcome by excitement and decided to get in on the action. He escaped his mom, ran onto the green, and went straight after a live ball that was in play.

At the very last moment, with both dad and mom, Amanda Singleton Varner, racing behind him, Varner scooped up his kiddo and saved the day, and even managed to keep a smile on his face the entire time.

“Dad reflexes on point,” commented ESPN SportsCenter, who not only posted Varner’s save, but also included a hilarious slow-motion replay of the sports moment.

Varner also shared some adorable snaps of the event, all featuring his son in an adorable one-piece jumper with his dad’s name on the back and the biggest mop of curls the world has ever seen. The enthusiasm is unstoppable.

Varner and his wife’s good sense of humor spread to the crowd, who were also smitten with the boy, despite his impish behavior, and clapped at the lovable rule-breaking.

“Have no idea where he gets it, but Liam loved y’all clapping for him today,” he wrote in the caption.

Harold Varner is a rising star in the golf world; he won the 2016 Australian PGA Championship and the 2022 Saudi International. His wife Amanda has been with him since 2013. The couple married in September 2020 and had Liam (full name: Harold IV Liam Varner) a little over a year later.

If his Insta is any indication, Varner has quickly settled into dad mode, with plenty of napping and antics over the last 18 months. Soon enough, Liam will perfecting his swing and learning to hit balls instead of just chasing after his dad’s.