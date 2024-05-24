Have you seen the trailer for the supposed "new" movie for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? We all know that everything you read or see on the internet isn't necessarily true, and unfortunately, we've gotten our hopes up before when it comes to reported long-awaited reboots or sequels. So, is this another case of the internet getting ahead of itself? Or could a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie really be headed to theaters in 2025?

It's been over a decade since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 hit theaters and even longer since the book's release. Since then, fans have gotten prequels and sequels, promised made-for-television reboots, and even whole theme park areas devoted to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. There's simply no denying the stranglehold Potter and his friends hold over so many people across the globe.

Fans were especially excited with the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Following the next generation of Hogwarts students, it gave fans a chance to catch up with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their children. Not surprisingly, the book and subsequent play were both smashing successes. But since then, fans have greedily awaited news of Cursed Child being turned into a film.

Now, with even movie posters and a supposed "first official trailer" circulating across social media, could it be coming to fruition? Here's what may (or may not) be happening with that.

Is a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie on the way?

Hate to suck all the joy out of your world like a dementor, but a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie is doubtful at this time.

The rumor seems to have started with a photoshopped "movie poster" featuring pictures of the original series' actors as they look now, a decade later. The graphic has popped up on multiple platforms, including Harry Potter fan groups and private pages.

The rumor was bolstered further when a very realistic "trailer" started making the rounds on fan pages.

The trailer was uploaded to YouTube by Teaser Pro, who is known for creating fake trailers using existing videos from other movies. Since then, other fake/fan-made trailers have also gotten some traction.

And while the trailers will probably make you wish a movie was on the way, it likely isn't. No one who would be involved with the film production — from Warner Bros. to the stars of the franchise — has confirmed anything "official."

So, there's no hope?

Oh, come now... there's always hope. Although no Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie currently appears to be in production, that doesn't mean it won't happen at some point. After all, the Harry Potter universe is a cash cow — and we all know Hollywood likes those.

Rupert Grint isn't ruling out returning to the role of Ron Weasley. Last year, he told This Morning, "Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back, I'd definitely revisit it. It's a character that's important to me. I kinda grew up, and we kinda became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well."

Daniel Radcliffe seems less enthused but didn't totally obliterate any chance of a reprisal. Speaking to The New York Times in 2022, he said, "I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Given that Emma Watson (along with Radcliffe) have publicly expressed their frustration with J.K. Rowling's beliefs in recent years, it's unclear whether she'd be open to becoming Hermione Granger again.

A film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would also have to address the absences left by the passing of crucial franchise stars, including Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), and Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid).

What is Harry Potter and The Cursed Child about?

The Cursed Child takes place almost two decades after the events in Deathly Hallows.

It follows Albus Potter (Harry's son) as he goes through school and attempts to make a name for himself outside his famous father's legacy. With Harry still clearly embedded in the Wizarding World and working for the Ministry of Magic, that proves rather hard to do. Along the way, more Hogwarts lore unfolds as new friends with familiar last names appear. As you already know, though, nothing in the magical world is as it seems, and plot twists are just part of life.

Could it be part of the Harry Potter reboot on Max?

In April 2023, Max announced a reboot of the Harry Potter world in the form of an upcoming TV series based on all seven books about everyone's favorite boy wizard. According to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, it's anticipated to premiere in 2026, with plans in place for a decade-long series.

Given the order of the books the show will be drawing from, that would logically mean the Max series wouldn't get to The Deathly Hallows content until sometime in the 2030s.

Considering that The Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, it's practically inconceivable that the same actors cast in the new series could be aged up enough to play the characters of The Cursed Child.

Bottom line: If you want to watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, you'll have to see it on stage — at least for now.