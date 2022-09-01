John Stamos Gets Emotional Dropping His Son Billy Off On The First Day of School

John Stamos is trying not to hop on the hot mess express on his kid’s first day of school, and honestly, can you blame him? the 59-year-old dad shared a back-to-school shot of him and his son Billy, 4, on Tuesday as he prepared to start school for the first time. John’s wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, also marked the occasion on Instagram, but she has a better poker face than our poor old “Uncle Jesse.”

The Full House star posed with his son in matching crisp white button-down collared shirts and immaculately flowing hair, with Billy wearing tan dress shorts and playing with an autumn leaf while standing behind Stamos, who is seated. “One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry,” he captioned the post.

And while his followers could certainly relate, all eyes were on the hair and the hair only. “Who is born with great hair? THAT kid!! Have. Mercy,” one person commented. Another proclaimed, “But you're both doing it with kick-ass hair.”

Mom opted for a candid shot instead, with a more relaxed look in a white linen top and flowy green linen pants and her hair up in a ponytail while embracing Billy in one hand and petting their dog Lily with the other.

“Today was Billy’s first day at a new school! Nervousness and excitement all around. So happy Lilo is improving with her treatments. Thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and healing vibes. It’s helping!” she wrote.

In earlier posts, Caitlin revealed that Lily has been battling Lymphoma for some time.

The pair originally met in 2011 on the set of Law and Order: SVU, but didn’t start dating until 2015, when they ran into each other on the set of Fuller House, in which McHugh’s roommate was cast in. They became engaged in 2017, and were pregnant soon after with their son Billy, and tied the knot in 2018.

Sending good vibes to Billy and America’s favorite head of hair during this new chapter in their lives!