The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their streak as the most romantic team in the NFL with a new partnership with Hallmark. This Christmas season, the Chiefs are collaborating with the Hallmark Channel and Skydance Sports for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story starring Tyler Hynes, Joey King, and Ed Begley Jr. The film is set to be full of football and Christmas magic, uniting two of the world’s most passionate fandoms in the process.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release. “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

Holiday Touchdown follows Alana Higman (King), a passionate Chiefs fan who is sure her family has what it takes to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Enter Hynes as Derrick (Hallmark stalwart Hynes), the Director of Fan Engagement, who gets sent to find out what makes Alana and her family true Chiefs superfans. Along the way, these two catch feelings — and presumably footballs — until their budding romance is threatened by the disappearance of her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) “vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat.”

The loss of her grandfather's hat sends Alana spiraling as she loses her faith in the power of fate. Thankfully, it is the Christmas season, which means there will be plenty of holiday magic on hand to get Alana and Derrick back on track. But let's be honest: The real question on every Swiftie-turned-Chiefs-fan's mind will be whether or not the charismatic Travis Kelce will make a cameo during his team's Hallmark debut.

Kelce is at the center of his own love story with Taylor Swift, which has brought a whole new group of fans to the Chiefs. Having Kelce pop in for a guest appearance would be a true Christmas miracle if Hallmark could pull it off. Just imagine the Chiefs Kingdom, Swifties, and Hallmarkies all joining forces to spread holiday cheer together? It's a heartwarming prospect that's almost too much to hope for.

At this stage, Hallmark and the NFL haven't revealed whether any of the players will appear in the film. Ultimately, Kelce might be a bit too busy, but maybe Brittany Mahomes will be able to convince her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to get his Hallmark on before the season officially starts.

The movie is set to film in Kansas City, Missouri, and will feature local hot spots, as well as the famed Arrowhead Stadium. Additionally, in the lead-up to the film's premiere, Hallmark and the NFL are prepping "game-day activations, unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotions," per the release.

Filming on Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story begins in July, and King, for one, can't wait to get started. The Santa Summit actor commented on Hallmark's official announcement on Instagram, writing, "I'm bursting with excitement!!!!!❤️❤️"

One thing is certain: With or without Kelce, this is one Hallmark Christmas movie that's sure to score with football fans and romance lovers alike.