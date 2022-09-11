Prince Louis Had The Sweetest Response To The News Of The Queen's Passing

As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, many royal fans have wondered how the great-grandchildren of the Queen are coping with the loss of their grandmother. On September 10, as Kate Middleton met with supporters leaving flowers at Windsor Castle, the newly minted Princess of Wales revealed what her youngest child said after she told him the news of the Queen’s passing.

Reporters on the scene shared the moment on Twitter. In videos, Kate retells the story of how after she told her children the news, Prince Louis, 4, said, “At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now.”

Prince William, who is now also the Prince of Wales, was also at the Windsor Castle, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to greet the grieving public. The joint appearance took the public by surprise, given Prince Harry and Markle’s departure from their senior royal positions and the ensuing tension between the royal brothers. This is the first time in two years they have publicly reunited.

Prince Louis’ heartbreaking but sweet reaction to the Queen’s death isn’t the first time Prince Louis has taken the center stage when it comes to his grandmother, either. Back in June during the Queen’s Jubilee Celebration, Prince Louis stole the show with silly faces only a 4-year-old could make and get away with at a royal celebration. A photo of the little prince covering his ears and yelling as he stood between the late Queen and his mother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal Air Force zoomed by quickly went viral.

Even as Kate tried to settle Louis down, it was clear everyone was having fun. As the aircrafts whisked by the palace, his antics got more animated, and even the Queen herself smiled, smilingly amused by her great-grandson’s high-octane reactions.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest within Saint George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, right next to her “strength and stay” of 73 years, Prince Philip. The state funeral will take place on the morning of Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey, after which her coffin will ultimately travel to Windsor to her final resting place.