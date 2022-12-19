Rumor Has It Kevin Federline And Jamie Spears Are Writing A Parenting Book Together

In the most out-of-left-field news of the day, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is reportedly teaming up with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, to write a book on their experience with fatherhood.

According to journalist Daphne Barak, who has interviewed both men in recent months, Federline, 44, is currently working on a book about his experience raising kids “in the midst of such public drama” — and Jamie, 70, “agreed to help” with the process.

Is this a good idea? Eh. No?

In a new interview for the Daily Mail, Jamie told Barak that he helped raise Federline and Britney’s kids — Sean Preston, now 17, and Jayden James, now 16 — alongside their father, and the two men were always present during visitation with the pop star under her well-known 12-year conservatorship, which began in 2008 and ended last year.

“My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection,” Jamie said of the kids. “Kevin will tell you this too — it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do.”

Jamie insisted he “didn't make any decisions on my own,” but had the help of an associate and Federline — who would rotate taking the kids to the doctor, to school, and to other engagements.

Britney Spears with her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2019, Federline filed a police report and was granted a restraining order against Jamie after he allegedly had a heated argument with Sean Preston. The pair have now reconnected, however, yet the boys still don’t speak to their grandfather. Barak did mention that Sean Preston and Jayden James miss Jamie, and still have no contact with their mom. (They haven’t seen Britney in months and weren’t present at her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.)

“I miss my two boys really, really bad,” Jamie said. “I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don't know what that reason is but it's been a tough three years without them. The family's a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”

Jamie said he hopes to see the boys “when they feel ready” and looks forward to being a part of their life once again. As for his daughter, Jamie said her conservatorship was strictly for Britney’s benefit and helped her get her life and finances back on track. He didn’t discuss much about the turmoil surrounding the end of the conservatorship, saying, “I don't mind taking that beating because I know it's not true, and because I don't want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been.”

As for Barak’s thoughts on the family’s dynamic, she said, “I believe Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline and wife Victoria have done their best at every turn. They have made a wonderful family for the boys Kevin shares with Britney, Preston and Jayden. I have nothing but praise for them.”

She added that Jamie was “extremely honest” in his interview. (For her part, Britney described the conservatorship as a “punishment” and said she felt “victimized” by her experiences.)

Should they be teaming up for a book about parenting, though? Probably not.