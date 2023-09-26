Ever wanted to bring “the happiest place on earth” to your backyard? Well, if you’re part of the Kardashian family, that dream is easily a reality.

Expectant reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, and rocker husband Travis Barker turned a Malibu home into a Disneyland oasis for their baby shower this past weekend in anticipation of their first baby together.

The couple and shower guests showed off all the details of the fun afternoon via social media for us all to consume and live vicariously through.

The social media uploads gave a special glimpse into the shower, including Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes, a barbershop quartet akin to the Dapper Dans on Main Street USA, tons of decor modeled after Disneyland including colorful flags, and Alice in Wonderland green juice.

Guests also ate from an intricate cake that was an homage to the 1928 Disney classic Steamboat Willie.

Kardashian’s siblings attended the party with their kids; Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian both posted pictures and videos from the celebratory event.

"What is this, a photo booth, Mama?" Khloe said to her daughter, as seen in a now-expired Instagram Story from the Good American founder’s social media. "Oh, we have to do this together. You, me and Tatum, let's go."

Kardashian and Barker both wore Mickey Mouse ears while social distancing outside. Barker recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One photo, which quickly went viral before being deleted, showed that one of the decorations at the party was an apple tree, with a sign that read “Wishing Tree. The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker!”

Guests were able to write messages to baby boy Barker and hang them from the tree when they were done. Super sleuth fans zoomed in on a few pictures from the Wishing Tree and were able to read some of the messages, including one that seemed to reveal baby Barker's name.

Although the note can only partially be read, it appeared to say, "May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness...," perhaps revealing that the couple's son will be named Rocky Barker.

Less than a month ago, Kardashian suffered a medical emergency which required “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby boy’s life.

At the time, the Kardashians star shared a black-and-white photo of her husband, Travis Barker, holding her hand on Instagram, saying she “wasn’t prepared” for the health emergency following three “really easy” pregnancies.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian captioned the emotional photo.

Kourtney concluded the post, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

The pair announced their pregnancy joy back in June during one of Blink-182’s shows in Los Angeles.