Maya Vander Reacts To Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Announcement With Heartfelt Thank You

Social media can be a really judgemental and downright aggressive space, but not today! The silver lining in celebrities choosing to document their lives is the positive impact their stories have on followers, even famous ones. Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander shared a touching message on her Instagram Stories yesterday with her thoughts on the recent announcement made my Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are happily expecting their rainbow baby after the loss of their son, Jack.

Teigen, who is infamously known for living her life unfiltered, shocked the world when she shared the news of her son’s passing in 2020 and has been very transparent regarding her healing since then.

She shared the happy news on her Instagram, with a very healthy pregnant bare belly, sharing, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment, I’ve said to myself, “ok, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok, phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Maya, who publicly shared her own pregnancy loss in December 2021, shared Chrissy’s news on her story, adding, “This makes me so happy!!”

“I read Chrissy Teigen and saw her IG post. Some many Women can relate,” she continued. “Pregnancy is a miracle. Deliver[ing] a healthy child is a miracle. Thank you for sharing and giving all of us (bereaved moms) hope...and every mother-to-be who is pregnant and nervous. We have to keep being positive.”

Vander spoke on the difficult experience with USA TODAY in 2021, sharing, "I didn't know my baby. I didn't spend time with him yet. But it's still a loss, and it's still something that my body experienced, and it's a negative outcome, unfortunately. So it's something that we have to just take one day at a time.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Sending positive vibes only two both Chrissy and Maya, who are paving the way for other mothers to keep believing in their happy ever after and supporting each other along the way.