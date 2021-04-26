No one makes movies with as many twists and turns as Christopher Nolan, as evidenced by the psychological space drama Interstellar. Set in a future where a second Dust Bowl and a serious lack of crops is rendering Earth uninhabitable, a NASA physicist (Michael Caine) is busy concocting a plan to send humans through a wormhole in search of a new home. Luckily for us, his team is led by none other than Matthew McConaughey, who stars as a former NASA pilot named Cooper. The movie is a wonderfully weird expedition across the galaxy that feels like a one-of-a-kind. And it definitely is — but there are other movies like Interstellar that are guaranteed to take you on an adventure that’s out of this world.

Ultimately, Interstellar isn’t just notable for its stacked cast — in addition to McConaughey, the movie stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, and Matt Damon — it also takes the viewer along for an emotionally intense ride. Cooper’s mission to save humanity by finding humans a new place to call home is at once a trippy journey through time and space and a heartbreaking family drama that packs an emotional punch. A big part of the story centers on Cooper leaving his children behind in hopes of finding a place where they can grow up safely, and his attempts to remain connected to them even though he’s lightyears away makes this space drama stand out.

Finding movies that match Interstellar‘s emotional intensity and breathtaking visuals is no easy task, but there are at least 30 films out there that will take you on a similar voyage. Some of these movies are space-themed adventures designed to keep you on the edge of your seat, and others boast mind-bending plots only Nolan could come up with. The one thing each of these films has in common is that they’re all perfect for fans of Interstellar.

Best Movies Like Interstellar

1. The Martian (2015)

Both Damon and Chastain star in The Martian and Interstellar, but the movies share more than just cast members — they’re also thematically linked. Overall, The Martian‘s storyline is more straightforward, but it’s every bit as visually jaw-dropping as the Nolan film. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie follows astronaut Mark Watney as he struggles to survive alone on Mars after being left behind by his crew. From growing potatoes on an alien planet to attempting to make contact with Earth, Mark’s journey is by turns harrowing, funny, and intense. This is the rare space film that mixes real science and heart-pounding action with a profoundly human story of survival that might just leave you reaching for the tissues.

2. Gravity (2013)

Gravity is easily one of the most anxiety-inducing movies ever made. The film follows two astronauts, Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney), whose routine mission goes awry, leaving them stranded in the far reaches of space with little hope of getting home. Again, this movie doesn’t include Interstellar‘s time trippy aspects, but it is every bit as emotionally fraught. And the visuals are next level. Between Bullock’s performance and the cinematography, you will feel like you’re in outer space too — and it’s an absolutely breathtaking experience.

3. Tenet (2020)

If your favorite part of Interstellar is its time travel-fueled plot, then Tenet should be your next movie night pick. Nolan directs both films, and as a result, the story is basically a puzzle box for the viewer to solve. The movie stars John David Washington as a character simply known as “The Protagonist,” alongside Robert Pattinson as Neil and future star of The Crown Elizabeth Debicki as Kat. While the plot is way too complex to explain in a single sentence, all you really need to know is that The Protagonist is being sent on a trip through time to prevent World War III from happening.

4. The Midnight Sky (2020)

Clooney stars in this poignant Netflix original film about a man in the Arctic who is desperate to contact a group of astronauts about to return to Earth utterly unaware that an apocalyptic event has taken place while they were away. Like Interstellar, this movie has a strong father-daughter arc at its center (and yes, it is 100 percent a tearjerker).

5. Ad Astra (2019)

This time, it’s Brad Pitt’s turn to take on the role of an astronaut in a race against time to save the world. This movie is perfect for Interstellar fans: It has a handsome leading man at its center, there’s a father-son story driving the space action, and the plot is full of wild twists and turns. Add in the gorgeous cinematography and the more significant existential questions it poses about humankind’s place in the cosmos, and you have a thought-provoking sci-fi film that will leave you still thinking about its unique plot days after the credits roll.

6. Source Code (2011)

This movie is just as trippy as Interstellar. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Biel. It takes place in a strange simulated reality where an army captain relives the last moments of a terrorist bombing on a train repeatedly. His mission is to figure out the identity of the bomb and his next target. It’s mind bending and weird but straps you in just like interstellar.

7. Arrival (2016)

Arrival will make you believe there is life on other planets. In this film, a linguist works with the U.S. military to communicate with the aliens that have landed on Earth planet. Humanity is put to the test when 12 strange unidentified space crafts settle on Earth and challenge our idea of time. It’s a story of mystery and discovery. Arrival also has an all-star cast which includes Amy Adams and Forest Whitaker.

More Trippy Movies Like Interstellar

Passengers (2016) Contact (1997) 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) After Earth (2013) Looper (2012) A Wrinkle in Time (2018) Inception (2010) Solaris (2002) Moon (2009) Stowaway (2021) Sunshine (2007) Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 12 Monkeys (1995) Apollo 13 (1995) Annihilation (2018) Life (2017) High Life (2018) Prometheus (2012) Event Horizon (1997) The Europa Report (2013) First Man (2018) The Wandering Earth (2019) Ex Machina (2014) Another Earth (2011) Transcendence (2014)