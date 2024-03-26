Winter is well and truly in the rearview this month as April brings in warm weather and plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the sun. But on days when those pesky spring showers get in the way of outdoor family fun, Netflix has an impressive lineup of kids’ movies and TV shows coming to the streamer in April. This month brings new seasons of preschool favorites CoComelon Lane and Spirit Rangers, as well as the premiere of The Dead Boy Detectives, a series that might just keep your Wednesday-loving teen occupied until Season 2 of the Jenna Ortega drama arrives in 2025.

Netflix is also celebrating Earth Week (April 16-22) with the premiere of Our Living World, an enthralling and educational nature doc the whole family can enjoy. If Our Living World inspires your kiddo to learn more about the world around them, Netflix has an entire category devoted to stories about sustainability and the natural world.

Whether you’re looking for a lowkey way to celebrate Earth Day or simply need some new shows to keep your preschooler entertained, Netflix has your back. Check out the full list of kid’s movies and TV shows hitting the streamer this month ahead.

What’s New on Netflix in April? The Highlight Reel

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman, Season 1 — April 1

Magic and pranks — two things kids can’t get enough of — collide in this show, which sees people plotting revenge on their unsuspecting friends and family members with the help of magician Justin Willman. Just be warned: Your children will be plotting their own pranks after watching this show, so stay alert out there.

Spirit Rangers, Season 3 — April 8

Now in its third season, Spirit Rangers remains a reliably gentle and inclusive series for preschoolers. Once again, the rangers will work together to teach visitors of Xus National Park about different cultures, as well as how to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Our Living World, Season 1 — April 17

Narrated by Cate Blanchett, Our Living World delves into the ecosystems that exist all around us and the interconnectivity of life on planet Earth. This docuseries makes perfect family viewing, especially if you have children who love learning about nature.

CoComelon Lane, Season 2 — April 22

This CoComelon spinoff follows JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody, and Nina as they continue to explore the world through imagination and play.

Dead Boy Detectives, Season 1 — April 25

It’s not all about the littles this month. Teens are in for a treat with the British series Dead Boy Detectives, which follows two teenage ghosts as they solve supernatural mysteries. The show appears to be similar in tone and style to Wednesday, making it the perfect binge for budding goths.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in April

Ender's Game — April 1

Hotel Transylvania — April 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 — April 1

The Land Before Time — April 1

Step Up: Revolution — April 1

Strawberry Shortcakes: Spring Spectacular — April 1

Space Jam: A New Legacy — April 2

I Woke Up a Vampire, Season 2 — April 4

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 2 — April 4

Heartbreak High, Season 2 — April 11

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — April 12

The Fairly OddParents, Seasons 4 & 5 — April 15

Happy spring viewing!