Not sure how, when, or why it happened, but here we are — three months into the 2024 calendar year. While February proved to be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of month, March looks like it holds a little more promise. Spring finally re-graces us with its presence, which brings better weather (hopefully), Spring Break, and the hint of new beginnings. And speaking of blank slates, March will usher in a slew of fresh family-friendly movies and shows to stream on Netflix.

One particularly cool part about this month’s offerings? To commemorate National Reading Month, Netflix has curated a collection of titles based on books for kids. From Orion and the Dark, which just debuted last month, to classics like Paddington, the collection contains plenty of options for everyone in the family.

March is Women’s History Month, too, and Netflix is rolling out some great titles featuring strong female leads. That includes Damsel, which drops on March 8. A perfect pick for teens, this modern spin on a fairytale stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as a princess who must rescue herself. And I’d be remiss not to mention Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue because, yes, we’re all still unapologetically in our Barbie Girl era.

Here’s a preview of everything to add to your queue.

What's New on Netflix in March? The Highlight Reel

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 7 — March 4

Foodie families will want to devour the seventh season of this delectable series, which follows globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal as he travels to locales like Dubai, Edinburgh, and Kyoto in search of culinary delights. It’ll leave you hungry for more (and just, like, hungry).

Hot Wheels Let’s Race — March 4

If you grew up playing with Hot Wheels — and who didn’t, really? — you’ll love watching a new generation of racers hit the tracks in this exciting series. Plus: Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump sings the theme song, so prepare to have your early-aughts nostalgia stoked.

Damsel — March 8

It’ll still be a while before we get the next installment of Stranger Things (siiiigh), but fans can see Millie Bobby Brown this March as a princess forced to fight for her survival when she gets offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

The Casagrandes Movie — March 22

Based on the hit series The Casagrandes, this fun film takes viewers along on a surprise family vacation to Mexico. While Ronnie Anne isn’t exactly pumped that her big 12th birthday plans got derailed, she manages to find plenty to keep her busy — including confronting an ancient preteen demigod with apocalyptic angst.

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 9 — March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse never fails to put a smile on our faces! This season, more joy arrives in style courtesy of the Purrfect Party Bus.

Is It Cake?, Season 3 — March 29

Prepare to have your mind blown by the logic-defying creations in this super-popular baking (and faking) competition. The goal? To fool the judges, which this season includes celebrities like Liza Koshy and Lana Condor, along with SNL alums like Ego Nwodim.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in March

The Amazing Spider-Man — March 1

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — March 1

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Season 1 — March 1

Turbo — March 1

Pokémon Horizons: The Series — March 7

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Season 3 — March 7

Blown Away, Season 4 — March 8

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 4 — March 12

Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue — March 14

Bad Dinosaurs — *coming soon*

Let the March (streaming) madness begin!