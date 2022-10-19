Olivia Munn Is Every Exhausted Mom Asking For Advice As Her Baby Drops His Second Nap

Is there anything more nightmare-inducing than the dreaded nap drop? One minute, your schedule is all figured out. Your kid snoozes at somewhat predictable times while you work or clean the house or scroll TikTok for a few precious moments. Then, suddenly, they decided they’re done with napping. It’s a moment all moms know all too well — even celebrity moms like Olivia Munn.

The 42-year-old actor recorded a video of herself, frowning and obviously stressed and tired, as her 11-month-old son Malcolm crawls around the floor with tons of energy, wearing a sleep sack.

“He’s trying to drop his second nap!” she wrote on top of the video.

She added in the caption, “He’s too young to drop the second nap and I’m too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????”

Munn wrote in her Instagram stories that Malcom was winning the "battle of the second nap."

Taking the humor route (because if you’re not laughing, you’re crying), Munn shared a series of Instagram stories in which she recorded her son wide awake, playing with toys while “Eye of the Tiger” played in the background. “Malcom vs. 2nd Nap,” she wrote. “Malcom wins!”

Instagram / @oliviamunn

In another story, she shared how real (and draining) postpartum life can be especially when kids change the game on you. "While Malcolm wins the battle of the second nap, I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair," she wrote over a clip of her pointing to her face.

Then, in an interesting turn of events, Munn’s final installment of the Malcom vs. second nap saga showed Malcom asleep in his crib, from the view of the baby monitor. Munn explained that her partner, John Mulaney, came to the rescue.

“John got him to sleep!!” she wrote over the photo.

Mulaney, 42, and Munn had a whirlwind romance that went public in May 2021. In September of the same year, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, and they welcomed their son on November 24, 2021.

While the former Saturday Night Live writer may have saved Munn’s day this time by getting their son to sleep, it seems like in the grand scheme of things, it was really Munn and Malcom that saved Mulaney.

When talking about his whirlwind relationship with Munn on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

This is far from the first time that Munn has been totally real (and had a good sense of humor) about her parenting journey on social media. In the past, she’s opened up about her struggles with milk supply, getting kicked in the face by an infant, and going to the grocery store for cheese while looking like a hot mess.

So, did Munn get any good advice about nap drops? It looked like the usual mixed bag of people with good intentions, recommending everything from blackout curtains and white noise to reading about the Wonder Weeks and rubbing wine on his gums (um, don’t do that without talking to your pediatrician first, and your pediatrician will say no). Sometimes you just have to ride out the storm, and sometimes it’s just the day that your kid knows he needs one less nap in his life.