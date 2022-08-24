With school back in session, life is busier than ever. That just makes family time all the more precious. Squeezing in bonding between afterschool clubs, weekend sleepovers, and holiday prep isn’t easy. But thankfully, family TV viewing remains a relaxing option for those evenings when the kids are home early and ready to cuddle up on the couch with a big bowl of popcorn. As of Sept. 1, you’ll have an embarrassment of choices thanks to the new kids’ movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

As always, Netflix is adding an eclectic mix of kid-friendly content to its ever-growing library in September. Among the highlights? A new chapter of the colorful and inspiring My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, a new season of The Great British Baking Show (which is a delectable family co-viewing option), and a new four-part Pokémon adventure entitled Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles.

It’s not all good, though: September also brings with it Season 6 of Cocomelon, so expect your preschooler to flood your Spotify account with new bops from the show while you spend way too much time thinking about exactly how old JJ really is. So, brace yourself for the return of Cocomelon, or distract your kids with one of these other family-friendly movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September.

The Highlight Reel: Most Anticipated September Picks

Ivy + Bean — Sept. 2

Adapted from the hit book series of the same name by Annie Barrows, Ivy + Bean is the first in a trio of movies about best friend duo hitting Netflix this September. The sweet story is all about the power of friendship, and how two people can be best pals even if their personalities are completely different.

Cocomelon: Season 6 — Sept. 5

Cocomelon may feel like the bane of your existence sometimes, but this bright and energetic series has captured the hearts of toddlers and preschoolers everywhere. Expect Season 6 to bring more songs, more learning, and more adventures for JJ and his friends.

Bee and Puppycat — Sept. 6

Despite its beautiful pastel-colored dreamscape, Bee and Puppycat is better for older kids than the littlest ones in your family. Based on characters created by Adventure Time writer Natasha Allegri, the characters of Bee, an out-of-work millennial, and Puppycat, an adorable intergalactic being that looks like both a puppy and a cat, have been around since 2013. Aside from a short stint on YouTube, this marks the animated series' first major release. The story follows Bee and her unexpected new pet as they take on strange jobs and unravel Puppycat's backstory, making it the perfect show for anyone who still misses Adventure Time and Steven Universe.

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Sept. 16

If your tween loved The Baby-Sitter’s Club, give Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance a try. After suffering an injury, American teen Kyra seizes a second chance to pursue her gymnastics dreams in Australia. Along the way, she’ll learn important lessons about friendship and teamwork.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Sept. 23

Pokémon has been around since the ‘90s, but the franchise remains as popular as ever. In this new four-part series, Ash and his friends reunite in Sinnoh to celebrate the Hisui region and the Pokémon that come from there. This may all sound like nonsense to you, but trust us, the Pokémon superfan in your house will be enthralled by this special.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Sept. 26

My Little Pony remains that rare kids' show that delights parents and kids alike. With its bright and joyful animation and adorable characters, Make Your Mark continues the tradition of magical My Little Pony shows that inspire creativity and imaginative play. As an added bonus, Never have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to once again voice stylish pony Zipp Storm.

The Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — Sept. 30

The Floor Is Lava is one of those perfect crossover shows that keeps both kids and their parents on the edge of their seats. Full of wild challenges that test the endurance of the show’s contestants, this is one series that can lead to real-life play after the show is over. While your living room obstacle course will have to be a bit smaller — and kid-friendly — there’s no reason your kids can’t devise their own course to tackle after the credits roll.

More New Kids Movies on Netflix in September

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Little Princess (1995)

Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)

Clueless (1995)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2019)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022)

Vampire Academy (2014)

More New Kids Shows on Netflix in September