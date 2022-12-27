Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.

The young Prince gained popularity after attending his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee this summer, where paparazzi snapped a slew of photos catching Louis being quite mischievous, as any toddler would during a long event. He waved to the crowds and made taunting faces at his mother, Kate, who parented him with grace throughout the day.

This year’s public festivities were no different, and Prince Louis was, well, himself. He was seen pulling at his mother’s hands in an attempt to break her conversation with the public while walking with his parents and his siblings, Charlotte, 7, and George, 9.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As the youngest of the Royal children, this was the first time Prince Louis joined the family on the Christmas Stroll. It was also the first stroll for the children of Zara Tindall, eldest grandchild to Queen Elizabeth, and Mike Tindall, bringing along daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4.

Louis was dressed in a navy overcoat with matching knee-high stockings, velvet burgundy trouser shorts, and the cutest loafers. Mom Kate Middleton was impeccably dressed, as usual, covered head to toe in olive green, with an ankle-length trench coat, fedora, and brown-heeled boots.

After church, the family meets back at the Sandringham Estate for a turkey feast, and King Charles gives his publicized Christmas Day speech.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended their second “Together At Christmas” caroling event at Westminister Abbey and share that this year’s event was “dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

“While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared,” The pair shared on their official Instagram. “Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

During a holiday season that is bittersweet for the Royal family this year, we are glad to see the royal children are lifting spirits.