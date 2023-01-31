Priyanka Chopra Shows Baby Malti’s Face At Jonas Brothers Walk Of Fame Ceremony

While yes, it’s amazing that The Jonas Brothers finally got their own star on the Walk of Fame Boulevard in Hollywood, the world is too distracted by one guest in attendance to care. The wives of the three brothers were in attendance, with Kevin’s daughters also present, and an extra special guest — Nick and Priyankya’s daughter, Malti Marie, showing her face for the first time publicly.

It is so fun to see Malti in all her cuteness finally, but didn’t Priyanka appear on the cover of British Vogue earlier this month, where she covered Malti’s face in the shot? And hasn’t the couple been careful about keeping their baby anonymous on social media?

It’s not clear whether they had a change of heart, or just that they wanted their baby to be at the ceremony — and that meant that there would be a lot of photographers.

Some celebrities enjoy their first few months to a year in private before bringing their kids into the spotlight, while others are open right away. Chrissy Teigen and John Legen gave the world a glimpse of Esti just a week after her birth. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, practically raise their two daughters, Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 6 on camera for their show, Married To Jonas.

Others remain incredibly private, and we almost never get to see their kids, unless a paparazzi snag a picture from afar. Priyanka’s brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner have never publicly shown their two daughters. In fact, they’ve never even revealed the name of their second daughter, who was born in July 2022. Their first, Willa, is now 2 years old.

Priyanka also shared the public photos on her Instagram, along with the gushing tribute speech Nick did to his wife and daughter.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you,” Nick began in his speech. “It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, ‘hi, baby,’ I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Malti was standing and bouncing on his mom’s lap as Nick pointed and waved at his family, seemingly making it a formal introduction of Malti to the world.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Followers were quick to assess that little Malti was Nick’s mini-me, saying things like, “I am a sorry girl but your daughter looks like her dad. Like, they are twins,” and, “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!”

Others picked up on the sudden change of heart, writing, “So much for hiding the baby’s face,” and “YOU’RE BABIES FACE IS REVEALED, WHAT THE HECK.”

I guess a spread in one of the world’s most iconic fashion magazines was just not the right place to make the big reveal.

What matters is that Malti seems to be cute as a button, and I have to admit, she is 90% Nick — Sorry Priyanka.