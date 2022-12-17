Rihanna Just Gave Fans A First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy

Rihanna just made her TikTok debut — but fans didn’t see much of the pop icon. Instead, fans got to see Rihanna’s 7-month-old son for the first time since she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed him on May 13, 2022.

“Hacked,” the Fenty mogul captioned a video of her son giving the camera the cutest grin in the world. The new mama laughs and oohs as her son attempts to grab her phone and use it as a teething device.

“You trying to get mommy’s phone,” she notes as he eyes the device.

“Yeah,” Rihanna says as her son takes a big yawn in his carseat. He repeatedly attempts to grab Rihanna’s phone as she swoons over her firstborn.

Rihanna and Rocky announced that they were expecting in January 2022 with a pregnancy photoshoot to end all pregnancy photoshoots. Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna redefined maternity fashion and rocked some bold and daring looks.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told People during a Fenty Beauty Event in February. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

For the most part, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have kept their family life private, but Rihanna has shared some updates about her new role as a mother and her adorable son. "He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!" she said of her son back in October 2022. "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

Rocky also previously opened about fatherhood and how he hopes to raise “a cool child with cool parents.” Based on that sweet smile and Rihanna’s laugh as her son made his TikTok debut, it seems like they are very much on the cool track.

The couple still has not announced their son’s name.