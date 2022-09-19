As viewers tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, one of the last people they expected to see was Sandra Oh. Yet the actor of Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve fame was spotted in Westminster Abbey, among royal family members and world political leaders.

Why, though, was Oh in attendance?

Well, in June, the 51-year-old entertainer — born in Nepean, Ontario — was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad.” Created by the Queen in 1967, the honor is the second highest civilian distinction granted to Canadians.

Oh was a part of the Canadian delegation at the Queen’s funeral, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. The procession of the holders of the Victoria Cross, the George Cross and the Orders of Chivalry, along with other Officers of the Commonwealth, included Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles.

Sandra Oh spotted at the Queen’s funeral.

Trudeau announced the delegates who would be attending the funeral on Thursday, saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was steadfast in her service to Canada, the Commonwealth, and its people. It is with a heavy heart, but deep appreciation, that we will come together to honour Her Majesty – whose lifetime of public service is an extraordinary example to us all.”

For the service, Oh wore all black and a special Canadian badge. Other celebrities present at the Queen’s celebration of life and service included adventure TV star Bear Grylls, a chief scout. He tweeted after the funeral, “It’s a day we will never forget… a truly beautiful testament to our Nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles…”

Indeed it was a memorable moment in history.