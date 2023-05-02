Serena Williams is pregnant again! The tennis superstar, 41, is expecting another baby with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple — who wed in November 2017 — already share 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Williams announced the exciting news by sharing photos of her and Ohanian on her Instagram as they got ready for the 2023 Met Gala.

In one photo, Williams cradles her baby bump, and in another, the couple is standing next to one another with Ohanian sticking his tongue out while Williams laughs. In the photo, Williams shows off her sleek black Gucci dress completed with a poof of white tulle at the bottom. She also donned a blazer and layers of pearl necklaces.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams captioned the post, intimating that she was bringing her pregnant belly as the third guest to the gala.

The annual gala, hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, Anna Wintour, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and also provides the “who’s who” of Hollywood, music, sports and fashion to show off some of their most interesting and arty looks. This years’ Met Gala theme worked to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, a prolific and yet highly controversial German fashion designer.

Footage from the Met Gala red carpet showed Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, gently placing his hand on Williams’ stomach.

Williams was not the only celebrity ready to share their expectant news with the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

Model Karlie Kloss also announced her second pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet. Kloss stepped out of the Mark Hotel, ready to head to the gala and was met with shock from paparazzi and fans. Her pregnant stomach was on full display in a long-sleeved black Loewe gown with gold detailing and accessorized with layers of pearls.

Kloss told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain that this is her first time walking a red carpet while pregnant, which felt simultaneously “special” and “vulnerable.”

Kloss is married to billionaire businessman Joshua Kushner. Kushner happens to be the brother of Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump. Kloss and Kushner welcomed their first son, Levi, in 2021.

Rihanna — one of the most anticipatory appearances on the Met Gala red carpet and also expecting — showed up later in the evening, and her look was well worth the wait. The singer and beauty entrepreneur wore a Chanel-inspired, flower-covered hooded gown by Valentino with a long skirt train. She also wore fingerless gloves in an homage to the late Lagerfeld.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her gown with a BVLGARI jewelery and over 600 diamonds.

Rihanna’s partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, also joined her on the carpet wearing a single-breasted jacket, black tie, stack of belts, leather boots, and a long tartan skirt over denim pants, all by Gucci.

The Fenty Beauty founder is currently pregnant with her and Rocky's second child. They previously welcomed their first child, a baby boy, back in May 2022.