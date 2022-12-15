Ever thought what it would be like to be in a side-scrolling, nostalgic video game? Fans of classic games like Super Mario are going to be able to do just that come February 17, 2023, at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The immersive portion of Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California, boasts some exciting rides, like new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. The augmented reality ride allows visitors to “battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach” while collecting coins and throwing shells just like in the classic Nintendo 64 racing game.

Visitors can also grab Power-Up Bands, which allow them “keep score throughout the land as you take on key challenges, collect digital coins, and more,” according to the park’s official website. Just like Mario, wearers can punch blocks and earn coins, and collect keys from Bowser’s lankeys Goomba, Koopa Troopa, and the Piranha Plant, to name a few.

Of course, there will be themed dining as well. Guests can enjoy the Toadstool Cafe between activities. Snacks available include toadstool cheesy garlic knots, super mushroom soup, piranha plant caprese, Mario bacon cheeseburger, Luigi pesto chicken burger, block tiramisu, and a Princess Peach cupcake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Like any other theme park, fans will also have the chance to meet some of their favorite characters, both heroes and villains, and purchase collectible clothing, plushies, and other limited edition memorabilia.

For East coast fans who don’t want to make the trek all the way to California, a Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Orlando, Florida sometime in 2025.

Fans who want to get to Super Nintendo World as soon as it opens in Hollywood should reserve their tickets soon — especially families who want to plan their trip to Super Nintendo World with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hits theaters April 7, 2023.